Massachusetts State Police Present A Car Seat Install And Inspection

The Massachusetts State Police via their Facebook page have announced another sobriety checkpoint. This time it's for the upcoming weekend of Friday, May 6, and Saturday, May 7. The Massachusetts State Police do sobriety checkpoints to keep intoxicated drivers off the road. The area of focus this weekend will be...
A Dollar Tree manager in Bremen, Indiana was fired from their job after posting a controversial sign outside of the store last week. The sign apologized for the store being closed, and then called out the teenage workers at the store.
I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
A new trend in treasure hunting called magnet fishing has blown up over the past two years, evidenced by an explosion of YouTube channels covering the hobby. Magnet fishing is a pretty simple activity. Hobbyists attach high-powered magnets to strong ropes, drop them into waterways and see what they attract.
A 60-year-old man who has been charged in the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol has been identified as the son of a fames American artist. Vincent Gillespie, who has been in a legal battle against his stepmother to gain control of paintings by his father, Gregory Gillespie, was arrested in February on charges relating to the Capitol riot.
A group of five alleged poachers illegally killed so many white-tailed deer that it’ll be years before the herds fully recover in a Vermont county as a result, according to the state’s Fish & Wildlife Department. The five men are facing 78 criminal charges in total in Vermont,...
A pharmacist at a Stop & Shop location in Massachusetts is accused of giving coronavirus vaccination cards to unvaccinated people, Boston 25 News reported. The news outlet reported that the Massachusetts Board of Registration in Pharmacy is investigating claims that the licensed pharmacist, who worked at a Stop & Shop in Lynn, falsified vaccination cards for people who did not receive COVID-19 shots. If the board confirms the employee’s alleged fraud through its investigation, he could be fined or lose his license, the news outlet reported.
A 29-year-old Worcester woman is dead after her car crashed into a tractor-trailer early Friday morning on the Massachusetts Turnpike, according to Massachusetts State Police. State troopers responded to a crash involving a car that had rear-ended a tractor-trailer on I-90 westbound in Framingham at 2:40 a.m., according to police.
A father and son were the two individuals killed in a crash that sent a car into a Central Massachusetts pond late Friday, authorities said. The Worcester District Attorney’s Office confirmed that the occupants of the car involved in the two-vehicle collision near Nipmuc Pond on Route 16 in Mendon were father and son.
According to WGME 13, the family of a Maine man who was killed by an Amazon box truck on I-295 in 2020 is suing the massive corporation. The crash happened back in July of 2020 when 41-year-old Joe Fisher had pulled over on Interstate 295 in Topsham to re-secure some gear on his truck. Fisher, along with his family, were headed north that day for a camping trip, WGME reports.
Admit it. You have some chocolates hanging around your house. Who doesn't? I can't blame you if you do especially when you consider the fine chocolate shops we have throughout Berkshire County including locations in Pittsfield, Lenox, Great Barrington, Stockbridge, Lee, and Sheffield just to name a few. Yes, Berkshire County residents love chocolate.
Police on Thursday identified two Marblehead residents as the victims of a serious car crash in Salem Wednesday. James Newhall, 91, and Margaret Newhall, 55, were killed when their Ford Focus crashed head-on into another car on Highland Avenue, the Salem Police Department said. Investigators said James Newhall was driving...
STOUGHTON (CBS) — The girlfriend of a Boston Police Officer who was hit and killed during a storm storm earlier this year appeared in court Friday. Karen Read is accused of running over John O’Keefe and leaving him.
She has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter, motor vehicle homicide, and leaving the scene of the crash.
Police said Read hit O’Keefe while leaving a party. His body was found in a snowbank the next morning.
During Friday’s probable cause hearing, Read’s defense attorney said prosecutors aren’t sharing most of their evidence. He is trying to get cell phone data from Google, which he says could who else was in the area the night O’Keefe died.
The judge granted some of the defense’s requests and took others under advisement.
The prosecution said a grand jury is hearing the case right now.
Read has been out of jail since February after posting $50,000 bail.
A Massachusetts couple successfully sued a nearby country club after they say their property was hit by hundreds of golf balls over a four-year period. Erik and Athina Tenczar moved into their $750,000 home in Indian Pond Estates in 2017. Since then, they claim more than 600 golf balls from nearby Indian Pond Country Club have battered their home, leaving dented walls and broken windows in their wake, they told the Boston Globe.
May 3 (UPI) -- A Connecticut man had to call wildlife authorities for help when a black bear closed itself inside his mother-in-law's car after searching for food in his truck. Cody Gillotti said he noticed the lights were on in his mother-in-law's car outside of the family's Cornwall home,...
Two people were killed in a crash that sent a car into a Central Massachusetts pond Friday night, authorities said. The crash, which was between two vehicles, was reported on Route 16 in Mendon around 10:30 p.m. As a result of the collision, one car wound up in the water at Nipmuc Pond, the Worcester District Attorney’s Office told MassLive.
We've all driven through rural areas and taken in the silent beauty of the vast landscape, the homes and farms spread out over acres, and of course the iconic big, red barns. Or maybe you live in a rural area and these views are an everyday part of your life. It's certainly quintessential Americana.
