If you've already got enough Tiffany jewelry, why not a Tiffany house? The Ayer Mansion, the only home in the world completely designed by Louis Comfort Tiffany, the son of Tiffany & Co. founder Charles Lewis Tiffany, just went on sale for $17 million in the Back Bay neighborhood of Boston. Unveiled in 1902, the five-story Gilded Age mansion spans a whopping 15,600 square feet. Developers are hoping to restore it to its origins as a single-family home that features six bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, 10 fireplaces and a roof deck, among other luxe amenities. Despite the...

BOSTON, MA ・ 31 MINUTES AGO