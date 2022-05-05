ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Making plans to go to Churchill Downs? Here are the best options to get there

By Darby Beane
wdrb.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you're making plans to go to Churchill Downs, make sure you know how you're getting there for the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby. Before placing bets at the track, guests headed to see the Twin Spires are hoping to find some luck with the best parking...

www.wdrb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Kentucky Derby trifecta bet for Saturday at Churchill Downs

Kevin Kilroy has been on scene at Churchill Downs from 5am, every morning, for the last nine days watching the Kentucky Derby horses on the track and talking with their trainers. He's condensed it all down to some final thoughts and a trifecta best bet for the 2022 Kentucky Derby. The Kentucky Derby is Race 12 at Churchill Downs on Friday, May 7, 2022 with a scheduled post time of 6:57 pm ET.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Sports
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kentucky Derby#Kentucky Oaks#Wdrb#Thurby Oaks Derby
WHAS11

'Hillbilly' Derby party brings the party to the outfield

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — You don’t have to be in the infield to celebrate Oaks and Derby; a group of outfielders in Middletown have proven that for decades while raising money for a good cause. Jim Hafendorfer said that’s why he started hosting the Hillbilly Outfield Party 20 years...
MIDDLETOWN, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Sports
WTVQ

Fans celebrate 148th Kentucky Derby at Keeneland

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – For the first time since the pandemic, Keeneland is celebrating the Kentucky Derby by allowing it to be at full capacity and those looking to watch the race there definitely took advantage of that. Fans say there’s something special about the Kentucky Derby. “The...
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Kentucky Derby brings two unlikely friends together

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby brings all walks of life to Louisville. Celebrities, athletes, politicians and more are regular visitors during on first weekend of May, and sometimes unlikely friendships are made. A big part of Derby is the fashion. People get their hair and makeup done, allowing...
LOUISVILLE, KY
NBC Sports

2022 Kentucky Derby: When, where, how to watch

The Kentucky Derby -- the greatest two minutes in sports -- is back in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 7. The Kentucky Derby is an event defined by pomp and fanfare, complete with big hats, mint juleps and major bets. Having attended last year’s Derby, I can attest to the tradition and enthusiasm on Saturday of the race – from the infield to the box seats.
KENTUCKY STATE
Eater

The 27 Essential Louisville Restaurants

Louisville is home to more than baseball bats, bourbon, and the fastest two minutes in sports. Set on the Ohio River on the border with Indiana, Derby City is the largest city in the Commonwealth of Kentucky, with the robust cultural scene to go along with that status, especially when it comes to good food. The city is home to the famous hot brown: a mess of turkey, Mornay sauce, cheese, and bread cobbled together at the Brown Hotel nearly a century ago. Louisville also has plenty of Southern dining, from old-fashioned classics to dishes inflected with French and Mediterranean twists, plus lots of Cuban specialties, vegan beer, Scandinavian pastries, and pan-Asian comfort food. The city’s best eateries offer way more than pit stops before the races.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy