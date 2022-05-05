Canadian Natural Resources: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY ALBERTA CANADA, Alberta (AP) _ Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $2.45 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary Alberta Canada, Alberta-based company said it had net income of $2.08. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.26 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.94 per share.

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $9.58 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $8.43 billion.

