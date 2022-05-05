ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Isn’t It Possible to Promote Literacy? 10th Anniversary Edition of ‘Little Green’ supports Reading Is Fundamental of Southern California

By Christopher Simmons
californianewswire.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES, Calif. /California Newswire/ — Paraphrase, LLC, the publisher of “Little Green” (ISBN: 978-0981587943), is donating 500 copies of a special anniversary edition to Reading Is Fundamental of Southern California (RIFSoCal). For 10 years, “Little Green” has been asking, “Isn’t it possible?” The frog still can’t be a goose, horse,...

californianewswire.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Kevin O'Leary reacts to a 27-year-old making $650,000 in Los Angeles

Kevin O'Leary, judge on CNBC's "Money Court," reacts to an episode of Millennial Money featuring Lauren Simmons, 27, who lives in Los Angeles, California, and earned $650,000 last year. Simmons started her career as the youngest female trader at the New York Stock Exchange, earning just $12,000 a year. She's since left Wall Street to build her own personal brand, and works as an author, producer, podcast and TV host, angel investor and board member of several financial companies.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WDW News Today

Disney Catches Housekeepers Stealing From Guests, Salt & Straw Opens at Disney Springs, Florida Senate Votes to Dissolve Reedy Creek Improvement District, and More: Daily Recap (4/20/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, April 20, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
WDW News Today

Disney Announces Details for MagicBand+ ‘Star Wars: Batuu Bounty Hunters’ Experience

One of the experiences available to guests using MagicBand+ at Walt Disney World will be “Star Wars: Batuu Bounty Hunters.”. This experience will be available in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios — where construction walls currently allude to something new. Guests will be able to join the Batuu Bounty Hunters’ Guild. They can use their MagicBand+, following its light patterns and haptics, to find virtual bounties and complete missions hidden throughout Black Spire Outpost. They will then return to the guild master, who will reward them with galactic credits. Guests will also be able to use the Play Disney Parks app to reveal their virtual bounties using an augmented reality thermal viewer.
LIFESTYLE
Collider

'Selling the OC' Trailer Reveals Real Estate Drama Down the California Coast

When you think about real estate agents do you think of red blazers with protruding shoulder pads, baking cookies to lure in potential buyers, and long discussions over whether to waive an inspection? Well, the Oppenheim brothers and Netflix have changed all of that. The occupation got a thick coating of glitz and glamour with the success of the Netflix reality series Selling Sunset, which follows the drama and intrigue of The Oppenheim Group in Los Angeles. And now there's even more drama to indulge in, because the Oppenheim brothers are heading to Orange County, introducing a new set of ultra-competitive and ultra-attractive agents.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reading Is Fundamental#Llc#Isbn#Amazon Com#Rifsocal
Robb Report

Real Estate Gem? This $17 Million Gilded Age Mansion in Boston Was Designed by a Tiffany

Click here to read the full article. If you’ve already got enough Tiffany jewelry, why not a Tiffany house? The Ayer Mansion, the only home in the world completely designed by Louis Comfort Tiffany, the son of Tiffany & Co. founder Charles Lewis Tiffany, just went on sale for $17 million in the Back Bay neighborhood of Boston. Unveiled in 1902, the five-story Gilded Age mansion spans a whopping 15,600 square feet. Developers are hoping to restore it to its origins as a single-family home that features six bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, 10 fireplaces and a roof deck, among other luxe amenities. Despite the...
BOSTON, MA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Inside the Arts: Atlanta’s Night of Ideas set for May 14

Barely five months into the year, and humanity seems precariously perched on the precipice of uncertainty. The COVID-19 pandemic, while better understood and more under control, continues to loom large. In the United States and abroad, intolerance and oppression persist. And the Russian war against Ukraine threatens global stability. If ever there were a need […] The post Inside the Arts: Atlanta’s Night of Ideas set for May 14 appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy