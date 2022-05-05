Isn’t It Possible to Promote Literacy? 10th Anniversary Edition of ‘Little Green’ supports Reading Is Fundamental of Southern California
LOS ANGELES, Calif. /California Newswire/ — Paraphrase, LLC, the publisher of “Little Green” (ISBN: 978-0981587943), is donating 500 copies of a special anniversary edition to Reading Is Fundamental of Southern California (RIFSoCal). For 10 years, “Little Green” has been asking, “Isn’t it possible?” The frog still can’t be a goose, horse,...californianewswire.com
