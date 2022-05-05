ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, MI

Midland police chief to ride 300 miles in four days for Police Unity Tour

By Tereasa Nims
 2 days ago
Midland Police Chief Nicole Ford stands next to a brand new trailer, which was donated to the department by the EGL Currie Foundation, and will be used to transport equipment when Ford embarks on the Police Unity Tour, a 300-mile bike ride from New Jersey to Washington, D.C., on May 9, 2022. (Katy Kildee/Midland Daily News)

Midland Police Chief Nicole Ford is gearing up for a trip to New York City, followed by a 300-mile bike ride during the Police Unity Tour rolling out May 9 from Ground Zero.

Ford is riding to honor the late Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy commander Donafay Collins, who served with the department for almost 30 years. He died in March of 2020 from COVID. The commander was also a retired DJ for Mix 92.3 FM in Detroit. Collins, 63, was married with four children.

“He and I were classmates at Eastern Michigan University School of Police Staff and Command," Ford explained.

This is Ford’s fifth ride in the Police Unity Tour. She began riding competitively in 2014 with triathlons and wanted to ride with the tour. Yet, she waited two years for a spot for the ride.

Michigan doesn’t have a Police Unity Tour chapter, so she searched out a spot and found one with Chapter 10 out of New Jersey.

This is the ride’s 26 th annual event. Riders will trek from Ground Zero to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C., over the course of four days.

Ford is uncertain what the weather holds. In past years, she’s ridden through downpours and heat waves.

She will be traveling to Ground Zero with four other members from Michigan called "Team Motor City." The others are from Westland, Inkster, Wayne State University and Dearborn Heights. Each rider in the tour must raise a minimum of $2,000. Funds raised go to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial and Museum.

This year, the Michigan riders have a new trailer to use that was a recent donation to the Midland Police Department from the EGL Currie Foundation. The trailer has been used so far by the Midland Police Honor Guard and the SWAT Team. Ford hopes to next year bring the honor guard along for the Police Unity Tour.

“The purpose is to raise awareness for the fallen,” the chief said.

Each day she is on the road, the chief checks in with what is going on with the department. She added that her bosses never batted an eye when giving her the OK to go.

“I have an amazing team that makes sure to take care of everything while I’m gone,” she said. “It’s the first time in my career I can go and know things are handled when I’m not here.”

Officer Brennon Warren said that while the department will miss its chief, this is an important event.

“It is truly an honor to ride for those who can’t ride for themselves,” Ford said.

Along the ride, law enforcement officers go past the families and friends of those who died in the line of duty. Many of them hold up the names of their loved ones.

“We ride by all the names of those who have fallen,” she said. “In that way, it’s so meaningful.”

She said the family members are standing there and all these officers, sometimes as many as 3,000, ride by. The family members realize that this person who meant so much to them, meant so much to others, too.

“They know that they’re still remembered,” she said. “We need to remember those who sacrificed.”

In addition to the respective department patch that the officers wear on their jersey, they often wear sunglasses along the ride to hide their tears during the encounters with the families of the fallen.

“People think we’re tough and unaffected,” Ford said. “But this is a big one.”

