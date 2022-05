INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana man was sentenced in April in violation of the Lacey Act for illegally harvesting paddlefish on the Ohio River. The case stems back from 2015 and 2016. According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Joseph R. Schigur, a licensed commercial fisherman, and his deckhand, harvested 96 American paddlefish from the Ohio waters of the Ohio River on three separate dates in December 2015 and February 2016. Officials said Schigur knew the waters were closed to commercial fishing.

ENGLISH, IN ・ 4 DAYS AGO