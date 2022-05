Two South Korean nationals, including an army captain, were arrested for allegedly stealing military secrets for a North Korean spy.The South Koreans were lured by cryptocurrency, officials said on Thursday, adding they are yet to establish the whereabouts of the spy from the North.Both were formally indicted for violating South Korea’s anti-Pyongyang national security law for espionage.According to authorities, the army captain allegedly passed login information of a military-run computerised command and control system to the North Korean spy in lieu of cryptocurrency worth nearly $37,710.The other South Korean national, identified as a 38-year-old businessman who runs a virtual...

