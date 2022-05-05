ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Harry Styles Announces Residency Tour for ‘Harry’s House’

By Tomás Mier
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ShxTU_0fUCr9f500

Click here to read the full article.

It’s Harry’s House and we’re just the king’s unworthy guests. On Thursday, Harry Styles announced a fall residency tour , which will see him make stops in major cities New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, and Austin, in support of his forthcoming album, scheduled for May 20.

The set of shows serves as a seeming continuation of his massive 42-date Love on Tour from last year. This time, though, he’s converting arena venues into Harry’s House as he performs songs from his new record in just a few cities.

The trek will start in Toronto on Aug. 15 and 16, where he’ll welcome Madi Diaz as his opener. He’ll then head to New York City on Aug. 28 for 10 nights at Madison Square Garden with Blood Orange, followed by five nights at Austin’s Moody Center accompanied by the Gabriels at the end of September, before performing in Chicago’s United Center with Jessie Ware for another five dates.

The residency tour will wrap in Los Angeles’ Kia Forum for 10 dates starting on Halloween, where Ben Harper will open for Styles through mid-November.

The residency tour dates follow his successful headlining performances at Coachella. During weekend one, he welcomed Shania Twain for “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” and “You’re Still the One.” Meanwhile, Lizzo joined Styles for a cover of Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive” and One Direction’s “What Makes You Beautiful” during weekend two.

Tickets for Love on Tour 2022 go on sale to the general public on May 25 to those who register for Ticketmaster’s “ verified fan ” presale. Meanwhile, American Express cardholders can register for early access to show tickets until May 19 for ticket access on May 24.

Harry Styles’ Love on Tour Dates:

Aug 15 –Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena is Harry’s House^
Aug 16 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena is Harry’s House^
Aug 28 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*
Sep 01 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*
Sep 02 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*
Sep 03 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*
Sep 07 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*
Sep 08 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*
Sep 10 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*
Sep 14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*
Sep 15 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*
Sep 21 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*
Sep 25 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center is Harry’s House~
Sep 26 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center is Harry’s House~
Sep 28 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center is Harry’s House~
Sep 29 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center is Harry’s House~
Oct 02 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center is Harry’s House~
Oct 06 – Chicago, IL @ United Center is Harry’s House#
Oct 08 – Chicago, IL @ United Center is Harry’s House#
Oct 09 – Chicago, IL @ United Center is Harry’s House#
Oct 13 – Chicago, IL @ United Center is Harry’s House#
Oct 14 – Chicago, IL @ United Center is Harry’s House#
Oct 31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum is Harry’s House+
Nov 02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum is Harry’s House+
Nov 04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum is Harry’s House+
Nov 05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum is Harry’s House+
Nov 07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum is Harry’s House+
Nov 09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum is Harry’s House+
Nov 11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum is Harry’s House+
Nov 12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum is Harry’s House+
Nov 14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum is Harry’s House+
Nov 15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

^Madi Diaz
*Blood Orange
~Gabriels
#Jessie Ware
+Ben Harper

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Watch Sheryl Crow Join Lucius for ‘Dance Around It’ on ‘Colbert’

Click here to read the full article. Lucius tapped Sheryl Crow, along with Celisse and members of Stay Human, for a lively rendition of their song “Dance Around It” on The Late Show. The duo gave the buoyant number a disco flair, complete with corresponding outfits and matching choreography. Lucius, comprised of Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig, previously teamed up with Crow for her song “Don’t,” off Crow’s 2019 album Threads. The Brooklyn-based indie outfit’s most recent album, Second Nature, is out now via Mom + Pop Music. It was produced by Dave Cobb and Brandi Carlile, and recorded primarily at...
THEATER & DANCE
Rolling Stone

Love On Tour 2022: How to Buy Harry Styles Concert Tickets Online

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. “C’mon, Harry, we wanna sing ‘As It Was’ with you.” Concertgoers will have the opportunity to do just that with a houseful of other screaming Harry Styles fans when the star heads out on a 32-date trek across the country in support of his upcoming album Harry’s House, out May 20. Following his back-to-back headlining sets at Coachella this year — we’re still replaying those performances with Shania Twain and Lizzo — Styles...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

‘SNL’: Watch Arcade Fire Deliver Blistering Performance of ‘The Lightning I, II’

Click here to read the full article. Arcade Fire returned to Saturday Night Live for their fifth stint as musical guests where they performed two tracks from their sixth studio album We. The Canadian indie rockers delivered an equally heartfelt and anxiety-inducing performance of the lead single from it, “The Lightning I, II“ At the end of the set, bandleader Win Butler grabbed the mic to give his opinion regarding the threat of Roe v. Wade being overturned: “A woman’s right to choose forever and ever and ever. Amen.” Arcade Fire also performed the uplifting track “Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)” from We, which Butler dedicated...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Madison, CA
City
Coachella, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Madison, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
City
Gabriels, NY
Ultimate Classic Rock

Patty Griffin’s New Album Features Robert Plant Collaboration

Singer-songwriter Patty Griffin will release TAPE on June 10, a collection of rare demos and home recordings. All of the songs on the upcoming album were hand-picked by Griffin herself, after combing through old personal recordings chronicling a 26-year career. "I really liked some of the songs. They were better than I had remembered," the singer said in a statement. TAPE will be the first collection of new material since the Americana artist's self-titled Grammy-winning album in 2019.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Young Money Rapper Mellow Rackz Robbed & Pistol-Whipped After Date

Los Angeles, CA – Young Money artist and Kodak Black’s former fiancée Mellow Rackz was allegedly robbed and pistol-whipped in Los Angeles following a date on Tuesday night (April 26). According to SayCheeseTV, the burgeoning rapper and her security were ambushed at gun point and robbed for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Coachella 2022: The 24 Best Things We Saw

Click here to read the full article. It took three years for music to return to Indio’s Empire Polo Club. But Covid seemed to be an afterthought this past weekend as fans flocked to each Coachella stage, mostly unmasked. Overall, the fest’s 2022 edition served as an exciting three-day celebration of live music’s resurgence, with Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and Swedish House Mafia alongside the Weeknd topping the bill. (Kanye West’s last-minute drop-off went seemingly unnoticed.) History was made throughout the weekend, as Eilish became the youngest headliner in history, and Pabllo Vittar the first drag queen to perform. Meanwhile 2NE1...
INDIO, CA
Variety

Nicolas Cage Tried to Build an $80 Million Film Studio in Las Vegas, But ‘Then Elon Musk Came In’

Click here to read the full article. Nicolas Cage revealed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” that he once tried to get a movie studio built in Las Vegas and had even secured $80 million to do so. What went wrong? The actor said Elon Musk came to town and Las Vegas opted to put the money into the Tesla corporation instead of his desired movie studio. Cage lives in Las Vegas, and the city has been the backdrop for some of his films like “Leaving Las Vegas” and “Honeymoon in Vegas.” Cage won an Oscar for best actor for his performance...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gloria Gaynor
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Madi Diaz
Person
Jessie Ware
Person
Ben Harper
Person
Shania Twain
Distractify

Where Does Jeff Probst Stay During 'Survivor' Filming? His Mystery Location, Revealed

American reality competition series Survivor keeps audiences on the edge of their seats, watching strangers struggle to feed themselves, build shelter, and forge alliances on a remote island far from technology. While the contestants are off competing, those who have been voted off the island and into the jury are removed from the playing field and sheltered in a luxurious hotel until the very end of the game.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Rolling Stones#Kia Forum
Rolling Stone

Johnny Depp Wraps Defamation Testimony: ‘Yes, I Am’ a Domestic Violence Victim

Click here to read the full article. In his final day on the stand in his $50 million defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp told the court “the only person that I have ever abused in my life is myself.” After a three-day break in which the court was dark, the seven-person jury listened to a series of audio recordings — often chaotic and difficult to decipher — that included a Depp prediction that Heard “will hit the wall hard,” a phrase that also appeared in a text message written by the actor that was introduced to the court. “You...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Trump Supporters Couldn’t Stop Booing Dr. Oz at Pennsylvania Rally

Click here to read the full article. An endorsement from former President Donald Trump wasn’t enough to prevent MAGA devotees from repeatedly booing Republican Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz at a campaign rally in Greensburg, Pennsylvania Friday evening. Although the event was designed to promote Oz’s run for the state’s Senate seat, the majority of the crowd — many of whom waited for hours in the pouring rain — was clearly gathered to see Trump. Reaction to Oz was icy at best, with the audience letting out an audible groan when the former president began stumping for the fellow reality TV...
GREENSBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Halloween
Rolling Stone

Trump Wanted to Launch Missiles Into Mexico to Destroy ‘Drug Labs,’ Former Defense Secretary Says

Click here to read the full article. Former President Donald Trump suggested launching missiles into Mexico to “destroy the drug labs” ahead of the 2020 election, former Defense Secretary Mark Esper writes in his forthcoming book. The New York Times reported the revelation on Thursday afternoon. Esper writes in his new memoir a A Sacred Oath that Trump suggested to him at least twice during the summer of 2020 that the United States could “shoot missiles into Mexico to destroy the drug labs,” and that it could be done secretly. Trump even said the operation could be conducted “quietly” and that...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Doja Cat Reimagines Big Mama Thornton’s ‘Hound Dog’ on ‘Elvis’ Biopic Bop ‘Vegas’

Click here to read the full article. Doja Cat is taking Elvis Presley’s “Hound Dog” back to its original blues roots: Big Mama Thornton. On Thursday, the singer released “Vegas,” her track from the upcoming Elvis biopic set to arrive June 24. The rap-filled track samples Thornton’s vocals and adds a Doja flair to a classic. In the lyrics, Doja raps to a man who never deserved her attention and whose ass she had sittin’ first class. “I ain’t playin’, that’s hide and seek, player/High school, when you finally peak,” she raps, aided by Thornton (in italics), who originally recorded “Hound Dog” before Presley’s...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

See Olivia Rodrigo Perform ‘Complicated’ With Avril Lavigne at Toronto Concert

Click here to read the full article. Since the start of Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour Tour, the singer has performed Avril Lavigne’s hit “Complicated” on a nightly basis. At her concert Friday at Toronto’s Massey Hall, Rodrigo was joined onstage by the Canadian pop-punk princess herself to deliver the 2002 single. Prior to “Complicated,” Rodrigo teased a special guest from Canada. “I am so, so, so, so lucky because she came here tonight to sing with me,” Rodrigo announced, with the ecstatic crowd deducing Lavigne’s presence before she was announced. The two singers, both in plaid flannel skirts, then launched into the...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Karine Jean-Pierre to Become First Black Woman and First Openly Gay White House Press Secretary

Click here to read the full article. Karine Jean-Pierre will replace Jen Psaki as White House press secretary when Psaki leaves the post next week, President Biden announced on Thursday. Jean-Pierre will be the first Black woman and first openly gay person to serve in the role — one of the most prominent positions at the White House. Jean-Pierre previously worked on Biden’s campaign and has a background in Democratic communications. Biden praised Jean-Pierre in a statement, noting that she “not only brings the experience, talent and integrity needed for this difficult job, but she will continue to lead the way...
U.S. POLITICS
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

56K+
Followers
18K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy