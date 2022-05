The Minnesota Vikings went into the 2022 offseason with many needs, but for once in the past decade or so, kicker did not really seem like one of them. Greg Joseph, after a few hiccups early on in the season, jumped right into the position and did a stand-up job for Minnesota after the debacle that was Dan Bailey’s 2020 season. The assumption, especially after a season where Joseph hit nearly 87% of his field goal attempts, was that he would be back in 2022. This assumption only grew stronger when he signed his tender worth $2.4 million.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 21 HOURS AGO