Let me begin by saying that I am a fan of the University of Michigan and there is nothing I like better than seeing Ohio State lose in everything they do. That being said, over the past decade or so, Michigan State has certainly gained a bit of ground on my ‘most-hated’ list as they have more than held their own on the football field against my beloved Wolverines. Because of that, I give them more respect than most Wolverines fans do.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO