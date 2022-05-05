ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bicycles

Peloton Bike review

By Louise Carey
LiveScience
LiveScience
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It might come with premium pricing, but the Peloton Bike delivers an experience that justifies the high spend. Not only is the bike aesthetically pleasing, but it also has a sturdy, robust build that withstands even the most vigorous spin-style workouts. It ranks pretty highly in our round-up of the best...

www.livescience.com

Comments / 0

Related
LiveScience

Best treadmills 2022

Having one of the best treadmills in your home gym set-up can really elevate your workouts. No longer will you have to miss a run because of poor weather, as you’ll be able to jump on the indoor tread and sprint as much as you want. These machines are...
WORKOUTS
LiveScience

Yosuda Indoor Stationary Cycling Bike review

All hail the Yosuda Indoor Stationary Cycling Bike. While you won’t be blissfully transported to the Tour De France or blown away by unrivaled technology when riding this bike, you will save cash and catch a sweat. This sturdy pocket rocket of a bike is a secure and reliable ride, with a small footprint to boot, and you don’t need a loan to foot the bill either.
BICYCLES
LiveScience

Sunny Health and Fitness Bike SF-B1002 review

The Sunny Health & Fitness Bike (SF-B1002) might not top our best exercise bikes 2022 list, but it still offers a good indoor cycling experience at a budget-friendly price. It looks like a typical spinning bike you’d find in the gym, and has a sturdy steel frame with a simple black, red and gray design. The heavy 49lb flywheel provides a smooth and quiet ride, while the manual resistance dial transitions easily between levels.
BICYCLES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reviewer#Laptop#Vehicles#The Peloton Bike#The All Access Membership#Digital#Delta#The Peloton App
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
Gadget Flow

Mattress Jack bed elevator makes tucking in your sheets and making your bed super easy

Making your bed can be a challenge, but the Mattress Jack bed elevator changes that. No matter your abilities, lifting a mattress to get your sheets in the right position isn’t always easy. This patent-protected inflatable lifting solution makes bed-making safer, easier, and even fun. Commercialized by physicians, this product raises the heaviest of mattresses 10 inches so you can effortlessly change your sheets. Providing an ergonomic mobility and daily living aid for older adults or people with disabilities, it’s an ideal bed-making solution. And it helps eliminate the risk of back or joint injury. The Mattress Jack consists of an inflatable ring, an air pump, and a controller. Choose from queen or king size options and basic or premium models, which differ only because the premium model has a tuck ring that grips shorter sheets.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Smart TV
StyleCaster

I Found an Under-$30 Nap Dress Dupe on Amazon That’s Honestly My Best Purchase to Date

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. When the warmer months start to arrive, you can’t go a whole five minutes without seeing the words “nap dress” everywhere, from shopping articles to TikTok videos to Instagram captions far and wide. The relaxed-yet-charming silhouette seemed virtually inescapable. The OG dress—made famous by the brand Hill House Home—is a sleeveless cotton midi dress with ruching throughout the bust and a cult-like following. As I’ve re-emerged from my Manhattan apartment over the last...
BEAUTY & FASHION
CNET

Tuft and Needle Nod Mattress Review: A Comfy Bed for Budget Shoppers

Tuft and Needle, the ultimate budget bed-in-a-box brand, is best known for its wallet-friendly mattress options. It's one of the several online brands that have broken through to the mainstream mattress retail space -- you may have even seen its products at Target or Crate and Barrel. The Tuft and...
RETAIL
yankodesign.com

Turn your Apple Watch into a Rolex with these luxury metal cases

I’m pretty sure there’s a sizeable group of people who like the Apple Watch for its functionality but not for its looks. Sure, it looks great for a smartwatch, but the smartwatch aesthetic doesn’t really appeal to everyone. For the true watch aficionado who’s spent way too much time around Rolexes and Brietlings and Tag Heuers, this Apple Watch case turns your slick piece of tech into something that looks like a true watch encased in steel with a well-sculpted body and a steel or leather strap to match. Designed by the folks at Serafino Luxury, the case transforms the Apple Watch from tech wearable to haute horlogerie. The cases come available in a variety of styles, with metallic and anodized black, blue, and gold finishes to choose from. Depending on the style you choose, you even get a complimentary strap to match the case.
ELECTRONICS
ETOnline.com

This One-Piece Swimsuit Under $30 Is the No. 1 New Release on Amazon

The season of weekend getaways and summer fun is here — and if you're looking for the perfect swimsuit for all of your last-minute trips and poolside antics, we're here to help. ET has scoured Amazon to gather the best one-piece swimsuits are worth buying — and they're all under the $35!
SHOPPING
Travel + Leisure

The Popular Hammock Chair That Feels Like a 'Cocoon of Comfort' Is 25% Off Right Now

If you don't have plans to take a tropical vacation this year, why not take a staycation instead and turn your backyard into a resort-like oasis? In addition to a comfy sectional to entertain guests on and a sleek fire pit to create an inviting environment, you may also want to invest in a cozy hammock that's perfect for at-home relaxation. Amazon shoppers are convinced the Bengum Hammock Chair is the perfect addition to your outdoor space as it feels like a "cocoon of comfort." Plus, it's on sale for 25 percent off right now, so there's no better time to shop, especially since summer is around the corner.
SHOPPING
PennLive.com

Shop Lululemon’s ‘We Made Too Much Sale’ for major savings on workout gear

If you’re looking for yoga pants, sleek shorts, running tights or other workout gear, you need to check out the incredible deals going on right now at Lululemon. Lululemon’s ‘We Made Too Much Sale’ has online savings for women, men and lots of accessories for everyone. If you need to refresh your workout gear for summer, check out these big savings on workout clothes that will inspire you to get to the gym and get healthy.
FITNESS
Motor1.com

Best Clear Coats For Cars

There are many products to choose from when it comes to automotive clear coats, making it difficult to know where to start. Our buying guide for the best clear coats for cars covers some of the top-rated products in the industry, as well as what separates high-quality clear coats from low-quality ones.
CARS
LiveScience

LiveScience

58K+
Followers
4K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

For the science geek in everyone, Live Science breaks down the stories behind the most interesting news and photos on the Internet, while also digging up fascinating discoveries that hit on a broad range of fields, from dinosaurs and archaeology to wacky physics and astronomy to health and human behavior. If you want to learn something interesting every day, Live Science is the place for you.

 https://www.livescience.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy