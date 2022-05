Owning a restaurant might seem like a fun, dare we say glamorous job. But make no mistake — it's no easy business. According to a study by Ohio State University, more than 60% of independently operated restaurants will fail within the first three years. And if you think celebrity chefs are immune to such outcomes, think again. The truth is that despite their famous names and impressive resumes, many celebrity chefs have seen their own restaurants come and go.

