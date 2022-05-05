Orioles claim Logan Allen

SEATTLE, Wash. — Back and forth. Back and forth. That's how it went all night Friday with the Tampa Bay Rays and Seattle Mariners. Five lead changes weren't enough. And in the end, this wild see-saw game was won when Tampa Bay's Manuel Margot, who's been swinging a hot bat with a hit in every game this month, drilled a three-run homer into the seats in left center in the ninth inning to give the Rays an 8-6 victory.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO