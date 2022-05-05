ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Orioles claim Logan Allen

masnsports.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis afternoon, the Orioles made the following...

www.masnsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
Yardbarker

Red-Hot Rays Continue Winning Ways on Margot's 3-Run Homer in 9th to Beat Mariners

SEATTLE, Wash. — Back and forth. Back and forth. That's how it went all night Friday with the Tampa Bay Rays and Seattle Mariners. Five lead changes weren't enough. And in the end, this wild see-saw game was won when Tampa Bay's Manuel Margot, who's been swinging a hot bat with a hit in every game this month, drilled a three-run homer into the seats in left center in the ninth inning to give the Rays an 8-6 victory.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Orioles, Royals rained out for 2nd straight day

BALTIMORE (AP) — Saturday night's game between the Baltimore Orioles and Kansas City Royals was postponed because of rain. The teams also had a game Friday night called off, when. This is Kansas City's only scheduled visit to Baltimore this season. The Royals and Orioles will try to play...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Logan Allen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Orioles#The Cleveland Guardians
FOX Sports

Orioles take on the Royals in first of 3-game series

Kansas City Royals (8-15, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (10-15, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Zack Greinke (0-2, 2.57 ERA, .96 WHIP, seven strikeouts); Orioles: Jordan Lyles (2-1, 2.95 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles begin a three-game series at...
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Tigers' Jonathan Schoop receives Thursday off

Detroit Tigers infielder Jonathan Schoop is not starting in Thursday's game against the Houston Astros. Schoop will take a break after Detroit picked Harold Castro as Thursday's starting second baseman in Houston. Per Baseball Savant on 69 batted balls this season, Schoop has produced a 1.4% barrel rate and a...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy