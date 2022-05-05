City Electronics Recycling Saturday

Maryville's village trustees passed a variety of items at Wednesday's meeting, including two annexations and what may become a new, 20-home subdivision. First up was an ordinance annexing and zoning nine acres at 7269 West Main Street, which is currently outside village limits and contiguous to the village's western border. CPO Investments, LLC, led by Cade Osborn, filed a written petition to annex acreage that is currently zoned agricultural. It is across from Fox Mill Estates and adjacent to Blackburn Manor, which is to the east. "As far as new developments, there may be a couple of new subdivisions along West Main Street in the near future," said Mayor Craig Short Wednesday. "There is a concept [for] a small subdivision going in across from Fox Mill Estates (18 to 20 houses)."

MARYVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO