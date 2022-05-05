ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, IL

City Electronics Recycling Saturday

By WGEL
wgel.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo you have electronic items you need to get rid of?. You’re in luck, because the annual City of Greenville Electronics Recycling event will take...

wgel.com

The Edwardsville Intelligencer

Collinsville City Council eyes development

Council unanimously approved an ordinance repealing and replacing the planned district ordinance 21-87, P-B-2 Planned Limited Commercial District (2009 and 2011 Mall Street) Tuesday. The purpose of this ordinance is to allow for the property to be used as a food pantry, including a food bank and soup kitchen. The Collinsville Food Pantry is the applicant and seeks to relocate from its current location at 201 E. Church Street. Associate City Planner Caitlin Rice recommended approval of the ordinance stating the proposed use is in line with the 2020 Comprehensive Plan, Future Land Use Map and the Uptown Master Plan.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
WDTN

Company to turn cow poop into gas for vehicles

On Tuesday, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s Strategic Fund Board approved the first procedural step for BerQ US Investments, LLC, to seek up to $165 million in private activity bond financing to help cover the cost of buying and installing equipment that will create compressed natural gas from farm manure.
AGRICULTURE
The Telegraph

Corps closing access to Maple Island

WEST ALTON — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rivers Project Office, on Friday announced it is temporarily closing Maple Island in West Alton, as well as Low Water Access Area on Chouteau Island to all vehicles, pedestrians and fishermen due to high water.
ALTON, IL
The Independent

Recycling of e-waste must be urgently increased, research shows

The recycling of e-waste must urgently be increased because mining the Earth for metals to make new gadgets is unsustainable, scientists have said.A new campaign run by The Royal Society Of Chemistry is drawing attention to the unsustainability of continuing to mine for materials used in consumer technology.One study estimated that the world’s mountain of discarded electronics, in 2021 alone, weighed 57 million tonnes, more than the Great Wall of China.The society says there now needs to be a global effort to mine that waste, rather than mining the Earth.It points out that geopolitical unrest, including the war in Ukraine,...
ENVIRONMENT
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

At least 20 more new homes could come to Maryville

Maryville's village trustees passed a variety of items at Wednesday's meeting, including two annexations and what may become a new, 20-home subdivision. First up was an ordinance annexing and zoning nine acres at 7269 West Main Street, which is currently outside village limits and contiguous to the village's western border. CPO Investments, LLC, led by Cade Osborn, filed a written petition to annex acreage that is currently zoned agricultural. It is across from Fox Mill Estates and adjacent to Blackburn Manor, which is to the east.  "As far as new developments, there may be a couple of new subdivisions along West Main Street in the near future," said Mayor Craig Short Wednesday. "There is a concept [for] a small subdivision going in across from Fox Mill Estates (18 to 20 houses)."
MARYVILLE, IL
WAND TV

New law protects IL grocery shoppers by showing discounts

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A bill to make sure Illinois shoppers know when there are supermarket discounts is now law. Before this law took effect, there were no rules about how prices and discounts are displayed during checkout. Supermarkets now must show the regular and sale price of items as they are rung up so customers can immediately learn if they are getting discounts.
ILLINOIS STATE

