Cameras are ready to roll for American High’s 14th movie in the Syracuse area, and the Liverpool-based film company is looking for help from the Central New York community. The production team is asking local residents to submit cars for use in the upcoming feature film “Miguel Wants to Fight.” The company would pay owners to rent their vehicles while filming from May 23 to June 24. Producers are specifically looking for:

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO