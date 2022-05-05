ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atoka County, OK

Flood Watch issued for Atoka, Bryan, Carter, Johnston, Marshall by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-05 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Atoka; Bryan; Carter; Johnston; Marshall FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of central Oklahoma, east central...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Aurora, Beadle, Brule, Buffalo, Charles Mix, Clark, Davison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 16:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-07 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aurora; Beadle; Brule; Buffalo; Charles Mix; Clark; Davison; Douglas; Faulk; Gregory; Hand; Hughes; Hyde; Jerauld; Jones; Lyman; Mellette; Sanborn; Spink; Stanley; Sully; Todd; Tripp SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 190 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SD . SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AURORA BEADLE BRULE BUFFALO CHARLES MIX CLARK DAVISON DOUGLAS FAULK GREGORY HAND HUGHES HYDE JERAULD JONES LYMAN MELLETTE SANBORN SPINK STANLEY SULLY TODD TRIPP
AURORA COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Tripp by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 02:39:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 05:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Tripp SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 191 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN SOUTH DAKOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA TRIPP THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CLEARFIELD, IDEAL, AND WINNER.
TRIPP COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Beaver, Cimarron, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid activities that promote open flames and sparks. Target Area: Beaver; Cimarron; Texas RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM CDT TUESDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE ENTIRETY OF THE OKLAHOMA AND TEXAS PANHANDLES * Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron...Texas and Beaver. In Texas...Dallam...Sherman...Hansford...Ochiltree...Lipscomb Hartley...Moore...Hutchinson...Roberts...Hemphill...Oldham Potter...Carson...Gray...Wheeler...Deaf Smith...Randall Armstrong...Donley...Collingsworth and Palo Duro Canyon. * 20 Foot Winds...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 6 percent. * Red Flag Threat Index...4 to 8. * Timing...From 10 AM CDT this morning until 1 AM CDT very early Tuesday morning.
BEAVER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Buffalo, Clark, Codington, Day, Deuel, Grant, Hamlin, Hand by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 02:39:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 05:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Buffalo; Clark; Codington; Day; Deuel; Grant; Hamlin; Hand; Hughes; Hyde; Lyman; Spink SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 191 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN SOUTH DAKOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 12 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA BUFFALO HAND HUGHES HYDE LYMAN IN NORTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA CLARK CODINGTON DAY DEUEL GRANT HAMLIN SPINK THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CLARK, CLEAR LAKE, FORT THOMPSON, HAYTI, HIGHMORE, KENNEBEC, MILBANK, MILLER, PIERRE, REDFIELD, WATERTOWN, AND WEBSTER.
BUFFALO COUNTY, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Marshall County, OK
City
Cleveland, OK
City
Grant, OK
City
Garvin, OK
City
Grady, OK
County
Bryan County, OK
County
Carter County, OK
City
Atoka, OK
City
Carter, OK
City
Marshall, OK
City
Seminole, OK
City
Kingfisher, OK
County
Atoka County, OK
County
Johnston County, OK
State
Oklahoma State
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Clark, Finney, Ford, Grant, Gray, Hamilton, Haskell, Kearny by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 13:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Clark; Finney; Ford; Grant; Gray; Hamilton; Haskell; Kearny; Meade; Morton; Seward; Stanton; Stevens Fire Danger Continues RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...063...074...075...076...077...078...084...085 086...087 AND 088 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ TO 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ MONDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...063...074...075...076...077...078 084...085...086...087 AND 088 The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a Red Flag Warning For wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ to 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ Monday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 061 Hamilton Fire Weather Zone 062 Kearny...Fire Weather Zone 063 Finney Fire Weather Zone 074 Stanton...Fire Weather Zone 075 Grant Fire Weather Zone 076 Haskell...Fire Weather Zone 077 Gray Fire Weather Zone 078 Ford...Fire Weather Zone 084 Morton Fire Weather Zone 085 Stevens...Fire Weather Zone 086 Seward Fire Weather Zone 087 Meade and Fire Weather Zone 088 Clark. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 7 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CLARK COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clark, Codington, Day by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 02:39:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 05:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clark; Codington; Day A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM CDT FOR CENTRAL DAY...NORTHERN CLARK AND NORTHWESTERN CODINGTON COUNTIES At 359 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bradley, or 16 miles north of Clark, moving north at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Butler, Webster, Antelope Lake, Minnewasta Lake, Waubay Lake and Waubay Wildlife Rec Area. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CODINGTON COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Pipestone WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Murray, Lincoln, Lyon and Pipestone Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LINCOLN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Clay, Wilkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Clay; Wilkin WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...In Minnesota, Wilkin and Clay Counties. In North Dakota, Cass, Barnes, Sargent, Ransom and Richland Counties. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
CLAY COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Central Oklahoma#Marshall Flood Watch#Canadian#Lincoln Logan Mcclain
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Cottonwood, Jackson, Nobles by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Cottonwood; Jackson; Nobles WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In Iowa, O`Brien, Clay, Buena Vista, Osceola and Dickinson Counties. In Minnesota, Cottonwood, Nobles and Jackson Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 4 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
COTTONWOOD COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Armstrong, Carson, Collingsworth, Dallam, Deaf Smith, Donley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid activities that promote open flames and sparks. Target Area: Armstrong; Carson; Collingsworth; Dallam; Deaf Smith; Donley; Gray; Hansford; Hartley; Hemphill; Hutchinson; Lipscomb; Moore; Ochiltree; Oldham; Palo Duro Canyon; Potter; Randall; Roberts; Sherman; Wheeler RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM CDT TUESDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE ENTIRETY OF THE OKLAHOMA AND TEXAS PANHANDLES * Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron...Texas and Beaver. In Texas...Dallam...Sherman...Hansford...Ochiltree...Lipscomb Hartley...Moore...Hutchinson...Roberts...Hemphill...Oldham Potter...Carson...Gray...Wheeler...Deaf Smith...Randall Armstrong...Donley...Collingsworth and Palo Duro Canyon. * 20 Foot Winds...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 6 percent. * Red Flag Threat Index...4 to 8. * Timing...From 10 AM CDT this morning until 1 AM CDT very early Tuesday morning.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Blue Earth, Brown, Faribault, Freeborn, Martin, Steele, Waseca by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Blue Earth; Brown; Faribault; Freeborn; Martin; Steele; Waseca; Watonwan WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 4 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Brooks, Jim Hogg, Northern Hidalgo, Starr, Zapata by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Brooks; Jim Hogg; Northern Hidalgo; Starr; Zapata HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values of 111 to 115 expected. * WHERE...Zapata, Jim Hogg, Brooks, Starr and Northern Hidalgo Counties. * WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
BROOKS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Flood Watch
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Barnes, Cass, Ransom, Richland, Sargent by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Barnes; Cass; Ransom; Richland; Sargent WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...In Minnesota, Wilkin and Clay Counties. In North Dakota, Cass, Barnes, Sargent, Ransom and Richland Counties. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
BARNES COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Boyd, Holt, Keya Paha, Rock by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 03:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Boyd; Holt; Keya Paha; Rock A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN ROCK...NORTHWESTERN HOLT...EASTERN KEYA PAHA AND WESTERN BOYD COUNTIES At 345 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Naper, or 27 miles west of Spencer, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Butte, Naper, Dustin, Anoka, Nets Peak, Mariaville, Mills, Brocksburg, Parshall Bridge State Wildlife Management Area and Hull Lake State Wildlife Management Area. This includes Highway 12 between mile markers 69 and 119. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
BOYD COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Charles Mix, Douglas, Gregory by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 03:12:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 03:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Charles Mix; Douglas; Gregory The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Charles Mix County in south central South Dakota Southeastern Gregory County in south central South Dakota Douglas County in south central South Dakota * Until 445 AM CDT. * At 412 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bonesteel, or 18 miles northwest of Spencer, moving northeast at 70 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Lake Andes, Platte and Geddes around 425 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include New Holland, Armour, Corsica and Harrison. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHARLES MIX COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Buena Vista, Clay, Dickinson, O'Brien, Osceola by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Buena Vista; Clay; Dickinson; O'Brien; Osceola WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In Iowa, O`Brien, Clay, Buena Vista, Osceola and Dickinson Counties. In Minnesota, Cottonwood, Nobles and Jackson Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 4 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy