Flood Watch issued for Atoka, Bryan, Carter, Johnston, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 03:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Boyd; Holt; Keya Paha; Rock A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN ROCK...NORTHWESTERN HOLT...EASTERN KEYA PAHA AND WESTERN BOYD COUNTIES At 345 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Naper, or 27 miles west of Spencer, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Butte, Naper, Dustin, Anoka, Nets Peak, Mariaville, Mills, Brocksburg, Parshall Bridge State Wildlife Management Area and Hull Lake State Wildlife Management Area. This includes Highway 12 between mile markers 69 and 119. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
