Walker County, GA

House fire in Walker County ruled arson, reward offered

By WTVC
WTVC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaFAYETTE, Ga. — Someone deliberately burned a vacant home in Lafayette this week, and investigators hope you can help bring that person to justice. Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner...

newschannel9.com

