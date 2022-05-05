ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, OH

Chillicothe Police Announce Guilty Verdict in Overdose Death of Charlotte “Emily” Turner

By Jeremy Newman
sciotopost.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chillicothe Police Department and Ross County Prosecutor’s Office are announcing that Ginger A. Gonz was found guilty after a jury trial of Corrupting Another with Drugs. This charge stemmed from an investigation by the Chillicothe Police Department Detective’s Division into the overdose death of Charlotte “Emily”...

www.sciotopost.com

Comments / 1

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Ross County woman guilty of supplying drugs that led to overdose

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A jury found a Ross County woman guilty on charges related to the overdose death of Charlotte “Emily” Turner. Ginger A. Gonz was found guilty Thursday of corrupting another with drugs after Chillicothe detectives found she supplied drugs that led to Turner’s overdose death, according to a news release the Chillicothe […]
ROSS COUNTY, OH
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
Chillicothe, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
Ross County, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Ross County, OH
City
Ross, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Chillicothe, OH
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
NBC News

Juvenile arrested after missing 10-year-old found dead in Wisconsin

A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Drugs#Violent Crime#Social Worker
NBC4 Columbus

19-year-old from Marion faces death penalty

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Prosecutors are pursuing the death penalty against a 19-year-old who allegedly shot and killed a Marion man in March. Christian Gutierrez, of Marion, was re-indicted Thursday for his reported involvement in the shooting death of Charles A. Feliciano, 27, who was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in March at the […]
MARION, OH
WOWK 13 News

Johnson County deputies find missing man

UPDATE (5:29 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3): The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says this man has been located. JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man. 20-year-old Alexander Keith Lawless, who goes by “Alex,” was last seen leaving Big Sandy Regional Detention Center wearing a purple t-shirt and light-colored […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy