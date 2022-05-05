ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

LIVE Transfer Talk: Barcelona to move for Leeds' Raphinha with Adama Traore back to Wolves

By Chris Wright
ESPN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe summer transfer window is approaching, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Barcelona eye Leeds' Raphinha. Barcelona are stepping up their efforts to sign Leeds...

Daily Mail

Brighton boss Graham Potter 'emerges as the front-runner to take over at Tottenham ahead of Mauricio Pochettino and Roberto Mancini - should Antonio Conte walk away in the summer'... but Spurs will have to pay £10m in compensation

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Graham Potter has emerged as Tottenham Hotspur's top target should Antonio Conte leave at the end of the season. The 46-year-old is now the front-runner should the Italian leave the club with a decision to make with Roberto Mancini and fans' favourite Mauricio Pochettino seen as other options.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Klopp on Firmino fitness, Spurs and Reds fans

Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Liverpool host Tottenham in the Premier League on Saturday. Klopp said he "doesn't know" whether Roberto Firmino will be available for Saturday, adding: "It might be possible for him to just train through the weekend and be a big step closer for Tuesday [against Villa], but we’ll see."
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Premier League 2021-22 Coverage: Liverpool vs. Tottenham

Liverpool and Jürgen Klopp welcome Antonio Conte and Tottenham to Anfield as the 2021-22 Premier League season enters its final stretch with a lot on the line for both clubs. For Liverpool nothing short of three points will do as they continue to chase leaders City—still a point ahead of the Reds and set to play on Sunday against Newcastle. A win on Saturday would mean Liverpool at least temporarily going two points ahead of their title rivals and heap more pressure on City after they were knocked out of Europe by Real Madrid on Wednesday evening.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Rodgers reaction to Leicester Conference League loss

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers, speaking to BT Sport:. ""Of course when you lose a second leg of a semi-final it's disappointing. I thought the atmosphere was absolutely fantastic from both sets of supporters. It was a great arena to come and play in. "In the second half we were much...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Derby County vs Cardiff City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow live coverage as Derby County face Cardiff City in the Championship today.English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions in world football.Fulham were relegated from the top tier in 2021 but return refreshed and hopeful of making it back and equally Sheffield United no doubt enjoyed their spell in the Premier League too and are also keen to return.West Bromwich Albion know what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship and will again be one of the favourites to do it again with one of the best squads in the division.It isn't all about the battle for promotion, either, with Hull City, Peterborough and play-off winners Blackpool hoping their ascensions from League One aren't short-lived as they battle to avoid the drop at the bottom.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Premier League hits and misses: Todd Boehly's harsh welcome to the Premier League, Ralph Hasenhuttl's job worries

With Todd Boehly enjoying a harsh welcome to the Premier League and Ralph Hasenhuttl booed by his own fans, here's the latest Premier League Hits and Misses... Liverpool had won a dozen Premier League games in a row at Anfield before this. They had won 13 in a row in the competition against teams other than Manchester City. But such are the demands on them in this title race that one slip - a draw at that - looks damaging.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Villama Preview: Burnley v Aston Villa

Having put more than one goal on the scoreboard for the first time since March, Aston Villa dispatched former manager Dean Smith’s Norwich City to the tune of 2-0. The second consecutive positive result, with the prior being a 0-0 draw at Leicester City in which should bolster moods going into the weekend. Burnley have also enjoyed a turnaround as of late under caretaker manager Michael Jackson, undoubtedly a concern, and this feels like a match that’s going to be more trouble than it should be. The Clarets are 4-1-1 over the last six matches and 3-0 over the last three, with wins over Southampton (2-0), Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-0), and a thrilling comeback victory over Watford (2-1). Players to look out for include central midfielders Josh Brownhill and Jack Cork, striker Matej Vydra, and Dwight McNeil at right midfield.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea stunned by Wolves fightback in front of incoming owner Todd Boehly

Todd Boehly was left with his head in his hands as Chelsea relinquished a Romelu Lukaku-inspired two-goal lead to slip to a 2-2 Premier League draw with Wolves.Visiting captain Conor Coady rescued a point with an added-time header for Wolves to stun the Blues, who had stormed into a 2-0 second-half lead through Lukaku’s smart double.Incoming Chelsea owner Boehly was on hand at Stamford Bridge just hours after signing a purchase agreement to buy the west London club from Roman Abramovich.The 46-year-old US tycoon was left bemused by VAR, delighted by Lukaku’s return to form – his first league goals...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Transfer rumours: Mbappe, Pickford, Guardiola, Danjuma, Traore, Nkunku

Kylian Mbappe is on the brink of signing a two-year contract extension with Paris St-Germain worth £42.5m a year, plus an £85m signing-on fee for the 23-year-old France forward. (Le Parisien - in French, subscription required) However, Mbappe's mother says her son is continuing talks about his future...
MLS
The Independent

Manchester City vs Newcastle predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture

Manchester City will hope to put their Champions League disappointment behind them with Newcastle United the visitors to the Etihad Stadium.Real Madrid stunned Pep Guardiola’s side with an extra-time triumph over two lung-busting legs, with 120 midweek minutes likely to have significantly fatigued some of the Manchester City manager’s squad.Eddie Howe will hope to capitalise, with his Newcastle team performing well against Liverpool last time out, albeit in defeat.Howe may be boosted by the return of a couple of high-profile injury absentees.Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture.When and where is it?Manchester City vs Newcastle is due...
PREMIER LEAGUE

