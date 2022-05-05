ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Boeing to move headquarters from Chicago to Arlington, Virginia

KING-5
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — Boeing Co. said Thursday it will move its headquarters from Chicago to the Washington, D.C., area, where company executives would be closer to key federal government officials. The company said it will use its campus in Arlington, Virginia, as the new headquarters, and it plans to...

www.king5.com

CNBC

Boeing lost $1.1 billion on Trump Air Force One contract; CEO regrets deal

Boeing has lost a total of $1.1 billion so far on costs associated with a deal to modify two 747 jumbo jets to serve as Air Force One. CEO Dave Calhoun said Boeing "probably shouldn't have taken" risks from the deal for the plans, which was negotiated with then-President Donald Trump in 2018.
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Forget the Javelin shortages — the Pentagon and defense contractors aren't ready for China

The Javelin anti-tank and Stinger anti-air missile systems are both man portable. Both have been used to devastating effect by Ukraine against Russian forces. Unfortunately, Raytheon Technologies and Lockheed Martin say it will take years to replenish stocks of these weapons that are rapidly being depleted as the United States resupplies Ukraine. Congress has appropriated funds for that replenishment, but the Pentagon is dragging its feet with replenishment orders. Still, Raytheon and Lockheed Martin must share in the blame for not preserving a reserve of parts necessary for the construction of new systems. Considering the likely value of Stingers to the Marine Corps in any future war with China , this readiness failure is inexcusable.
MILITARY
24/7 Wall St.

These Warplanes Fly Faster Than The Speed of Sound

The first aircraft to achieve supersonic flight was the US military’s rocket-powered research plane the Bell X-1, which reached speeds of nearly 1,000 mph in 1947. Since then, supersonic flight has become common in military aircraft. The advantages of hyperfast warplanes are that they can be difficult for enemy radars to detect, and even more […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MilitaryTimes

Navy bolsters submarine force in Guam to support Indo-Pacific missions

The Navy now has five submarines homeported in Guam — up from two the service had based there as of November 2021. The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines Springfield and Annapolis shifted their homeport to Naval Base Guam last month. The Springfield was previously based in Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii while the Annapolis was at Naval Base Point Loma in California.
Navy Times

Pentagon budget aims to shrink the military by thousands

Most of the military services are hoping to get smaller, as the Army, Navy and Air Force seek to slash thousands from their rolls. The Defense Department budget request unveiled April 4 asks for Congress to cut about 25,000 positions from the military services, which would bring authorized end strength much closer in line with current manning levels.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Defense One

Pentagon Seeks to Update U.S. Weapons Stocks Depleted by Ukraine Donations

The U.S. military wants to update its stockpiles with newer weapons to replace some of the missiles and rockets it gave to Ukraine, the Pentagon’s top acquisition official said Friday. Speaking to reporters for the first time since being sworn into the position last month, Bill LaPlante, defense undersecretary...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

It will be years before Raytheon can build new stinger missiles

It will be years before Raytheon Technologies can build new Stinger shoulder-fired missiles due to a dwindling supply of weapons parts, the company’s CEO said Tuesday. The U.S. has shipped Stingers to Ukraine’s military, which has used them to shoot down Russian aircraft. But there’s only a finite supply as Raytheon has not made Stinger missiles for the U.S. military in nearly two decades.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
realcleardefense.com

Why the Future of the F-35 Program Is Actually About ‘Integrated Deterrence’

The Biden Administration's guiding concept calls for a combination of diplomacy, alliances, technology, and hard power. The F-35's Joint Program Office enables each. Despite rapidly devolving security situations in both Europe and the Indo-Pacific, the Defense Department’s FY23 budget calls for reduced purchases of the F-35, the most capable aircraft ever to exist. With the program’s international partners set to take a greater share of new aircraft coming online, the Joint Program Office (JPO) – the entity which oversees every aspect of the F-35, including foreign partners and military sales – could become an enabler for the Biden Administration's new concept of "integrated deterrence.” With Congress mandating a report on JPO’s future management by September 2022, Air Force and Naval leaders should think carefully about how to shepherd this asset to strengthen ally and partner capability, especially as the services prepare to take sustainment authority in 2027 and full acquisition authority in 2029.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MilitaryTimes

Marine 3-star: Technology remade combined arms, the Corps must adjust

The three-star Marine general in charge of combat development has a simple message for Devil Dogs: The whole idea of combined arms has evolved in recent decades and the Corps must transform to fight and win. Lt. Gen. Karsten Heckl spoke Wednesday at the Center for Strategic and International Studies...
Defense One

Navy: Just One Shipbuilding Option Gets Closer To Desired Fleet

While the U.S. Navy's new long-term shipbuilding plan lays out three options, service leaders believe only one of those even comes close to building a fleet that can compete with China, a Navy official said during a Senate hearing Tuesday. The plan, sent to Congress on April 20, has already...
MILITARY
DELCO.Today

$5.2 Billion Chinook Deal From Germany Nearly at Doorstep of Ridley Boeing Plant

Tony Britt of Oxford exits the cockpit of a Chinook at Boeing in Ridley Park. The Ridley Boeing plant has come into a potentially lucrative $5.27 billion deal to produce 60 new Chinook CH-47F military helicopters for Germany in its efforts to rearm against potential Russian threats to NATO nations sending weapons to Ukraine, writes Joseph N. DiStefano for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
