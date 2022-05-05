ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis Truck Driver Sentenced for Sexually Exploiting a Child

By Harrison Silcox
Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis truck driver has been sentenced to federal prison for sexually exploiting a child. Gerald Hoye, 43, of Indianapolis will serve 30 years after pleading guilty....

