Drew Barrymore on Starting Her Talk Show as an 'Antidote' for Fear Amid COVID

 2 days ago

Iconic actor Drew Barrymore joined Cheddar News to talk about her successful talk show and what the impetus was to get it up and running amid the pandemic. "We were all so afraid in 2020. There was so much fear, and I desired an antidote because when we are in times that feel very hopeless or terrifying, we need to know that the good stuff is occurring, that there are good people out there," she said. "I was so aware of the fact that there were so many reasons why this just wouldn't work, and I'm shocked that it's working.

