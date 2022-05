LAS VEGAS – Canelo Alvarez has been a professional boxer for almost 17 years. The Mexican superstar is still just 31 years old, in his physical prime, yet he’ll get paid to fight for the 61st time Saturday night. If he defeats Dmitry Bivol in their 12-round, 175-pound title fight at T-Mobile Arena, the Guadalajara native will become a two-time light heavyweight champion, five divisions above the weight class in which a 15-year-old Alvarez made his pro debut in October 2005.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO