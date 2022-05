Doing laundry might not be most people’s idea of a fun time, but one laundromat in Fort Worth, Texas is hoping to change that. Dirty Laundry in Fort Worth is a fully functional new laundromat, save for one machine that’s perpetually out of order. Turns out, it’s hiding a secret speakeasy — and yes, the cocktails are perfectly crafted to fit the theme, so you can enjoy a drink or two while you’re “waiting” for your laundry to finish.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO