Many people loved working from home during the pandemic. They got to spend more time with their families, adopted more pets, enjoyed the magic of delivery services, binged Netflix, swapped their suits for sweats and even started an unprecedented number of businesses. All these reasons – and plenty of others – are behind why so many workers want to continue doing the same, even as we try to put Covid in the rearview mirror.

REAL ESTATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO