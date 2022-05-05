West Central Learning Academy School Board to meet

LIMA — The Allen County Board of Commissioners voted Thursday to approve contracts related to tar and chip work patching area roads. The bid for liquid asphalt tar and chip work was awarded to K-Tech Speciality Coatings, Inc. from Ashley, IN, which submitted a bid of $580.601.85. This was below the county estimate of $663,787.50. A contract bid for tar and chip work was awarded to Chillicothe-based Allied Construction, LLC, which submitted a winning bid of $301,633.16. This was also below the county estimate of $397,712.61.

ALLEN COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO