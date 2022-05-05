ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

West Central Learning Academy School Board to meet

By Editorials
Lima News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLIMA — West Central Learning Academy will hold its school board...

Lima News

Elida Schools to host Student Art Exhibit

ELIDA — The Elida School District will showcase the artistic talents of its students at the Annual Student Art Exhibit 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 14 in the high school commons at 401 E. North St., Elida. The exhibit will include artwork from grade levels K-12. The...
ELIDA, OH
Lima News

Allen County awards contracts for road repair

LIMA — The Allen County Board of Commissioners voted Thursday to approve contracts related to tar and chip work patching area roads. The bid for liquid asphalt tar and chip work was awarded to K-Tech Speciality Coatings, Inc. from Ashley, IN, which submitted a bid of $580.601.85. This was below the county estimate of $663,787.50. A contract bid for tar and chip work was awarded to Chillicothe-based Allied Construction, LLC, which submitted a winning bid of $301,633.16. This was also below the county estimate of $397,712.61.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Ada clinic to promote pond management

HARDIN COUNTY — Thursday May 12, at 6:30 p.m. pond owners and perspective pond owners are invited to attend a pond clinic held at Neil & Amy Dumbaugh’s pond at 1547 CR 50 in Ada, Ohio. A tour of Ada Fish Farm will be conducted. Also Steve Fender,...
ADA, OH
Lima News

Rhodes State’s Harris receives international credential

LIMA — Joel Harris, MEd., RRT-ACCS, Coordinator, Health Systems Technology and Simulations/Associate Professor at Rhodes State College recently earned the international Certified Healthcare Simulation Educator (CHSE) credential from The Society for Simulation in Healthcare. To earn the credential, Mr. Harris passed the exam that assessed his knowledge and understanding...
LIMA, OH

