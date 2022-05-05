7 local weekend events + special Mother’s Day happenings, May 6-8

The Taco & Tequila Crawl is back on May 7th! Come enjoy tacos and exclusive margarita, tequila, and beer specials. Let’s taco about a party!! Tickets: Click Here For Tickets Regular Taco Ticket + Bar Crawl Ticket: 🌮 3 Tacos (Tabs to exchange for tacos) 🌮 Discounted specials at every stop (Margs, Beer, and Tequila) 🌮 Taco & Tequila Crawl Signature Digital Crawl Map 🌮 Professional photographer 🌮 DJs and entertainment to dance off the tacos & margaritas VIP Ticket + Bar Crawl Ticket: 🌮 Signature Taco Shirt 🌮 4 Tacos (Tabs to exchange for tacos) 🌮 Discounted specials at every stop (Margs, Beer, and Tequila) 🌮 Taco & Tequila Crawl Signature Digital Crawl Map 🌮 Professional photographer 🌮 DJs and entertainment to dance off the tacos & margaritas Participating Stops: 🌮 Moe’s Original BBQ 🌮 Tin Roof 🌮 Sidebar 🌮 More to come/ Restaurants subject to change You also will be provided a voting survey for: 🌮 Best Tasting Taco 🌮 Best Margarita FAQ: 🌮 How do we get our tacos? Your wristband will have tabs on it. You’ll need to tear off the tabs in exchange for the taco in the private taco crawl area at each bar/restaurant. 🌮 How do we get our drink specials? Show your wristband prior to ordering. 🌮 Guided or Free Flowing? This is a free flowing event with 5+ restaurants serving delicious tacos & drink specials. This is a 21+ as we’ll have exclusive party stops as well. 🌮 Do I have to go to all the stops? No! We’ll share the map in advance of what signature tacos are offered, what drink specials, and more. You can pick which ones you like. All within walking distance. 🌮 What is this crawl like? Food Crawl meets bar crawl that end up in an epic party. 🌮 Is this event 21+? Yes. 🌮 Refunds? No refunds within 7 days of event. Credits will be given week of with exception of day of event. No refunds or credits day of event. No exceptions! 🌮 Advice: If you are coming in large groups, it may be difficult for you to get tables for anything 4+ without a wait. Please be flexible and order at the bar, grab a drink, and get your taco. Have fun, grab a drink, and let’s get Taco’d! 🌮 This is a rain or shine event! *VIP Ticket includes our awesome Taco Crawl T-shirt (pictured below). Sizes included: Small, Medium, Large, XL, 2XL, 3XL (Sizes are unisex)

