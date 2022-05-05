ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Maggie’ Gets Summer Premiere Date At New Home Hulu After Move From ABC

By Alexandra Del Rosario
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
Upcoming comedy series Maggie , starring Rebecca Rittenhouse, finally has a summer premiere date at Hulu .

Disney said Thursday that the first season of Maggie will premiere in its entirety on Wednesday, July 6. The date news comes months after Deadline exclusively learned in January that the comedy will move from ABC , where it was originally picked up , to Hulu.

The series follows Rittenhouse’s titular character, a psychic navigating the dating world. Maggie’s gift allows her to see into the future of her friends, parents, clients and random people on the street. But when she begins to see glimpses of her own destiny after meeting an unexpected stranger, her romantic life suddenly gets a lot more complicated. Can you let yourself fall in love when you think you know how it ends? She probably should have seen this coming.

Spring Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming

The series also features David Del Rio, Nichole Sakura, Leonardo Nam, Angelique Cabral, Ray Ford, Chloe Bridges, Kerri Kenney and Chris Elliott.

Maggie is written and executive produced by Justin Adler and Maggie Mull. Evan Hayes and Jeff Morton also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Maggie is the most recent ABC series to move to the streamer. Promised Land , a wine-soaked family drama, moved from ABC to Hulu after four low-rated episodes.

