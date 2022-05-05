More than 1,300 East Texas homes without power
TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – Approximately 1,387 East Texas homes are without power after severe storms impacted the area Thursday afternoon.East Texas schools release early due to severe weather
See below for a list of power outages in East Texas:
The following list was made using information from SWEPCO and Oncor outage maps.
Angelina County – 2
Cass County – 7
Cherokee County – 34
Gregg County – 35
Harrison County – 13
Henderson County – 61
Marion County – 48
Panola County – 68
Rusk County – 17
Smith County – 2 91
Upshur County – 18
Trinity Valley Electric Co-Op – 29
Rusk County Electric Co-Op – 764
