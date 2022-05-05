ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More than 1,300 East Texas homes without power

By Michael Fowler
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 2 days ago

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – Approximately 1,387 East Texas homes are without power after severe storms impacted the area Thursday afternoon.

See below for a list of power outages in East Texas:

The following list was made using information from SWEPCO and Oncor outage maps.

Angelina County – 2

Cass County – 7

Cherokee County – 34

Gregg County – 35

Harrison County – 13

Henderson County – 61

Marion County – 48

Panola County – 68

Rusk County – 17

Smith County – 2 91

Upshur County – 18

Trinity Valley Electric Co-Op – 29

Rusk County Electric Co-Op – 764

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc.

KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas roads closed due to flooding, debris

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Several roads in the East Texas area are closed due to flooding and debris. Gladewater Gladewater officials reported that there was a tree down in the southbound lanes of the roadway on Loop 485 near the Highway 80 intersection. Harrison County Farm-to-Market 31 is flooded with north and southbound lanes near […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

PHOTOS: Severe weather damage in East Texas

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – East Texas first responders saw debris and damage in the area on Thursday due to severe weather. A tornado was seen on the ground in Rusk County, according to a tornado watcher. Trees are blocking roads. The Dirgin community has also seen a lot of damage, but no serious injuries […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas special election results

(KETK) – A lot was on the line for the May 7 elections in East Texas, including nearly $1 billion in school bonds and many local office openings. Below is a breakdown of election results by county. ANDERSON COUNTY ANGELINA COUNTY BOWIE COUNTY CASS COUNTY NOTE: Results for Cass County are not yet available. CHEROKEE […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KETK / FOX51 News

Officials pull man’s body from East Texas lake

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – East Texas law enforcement pulled a man’s body from Cedar Creek Lake near Tom Finley Park on Wednesday evening. According to Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, the man had been missing for a while prior to them finding the body. Hillhouse added that it appears the man had […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
101.5 KNUE

This 2,200 Acre Ranch in Boerne, Texas has a Cave and a Huge Country Music Star Neighbor

Wouldn't it be nice to wake up every morning and the only sound you hear is nature? That's becoming less and less a thing even for those living on a country road. But there still are areas, especially in Texas, where we can be surrounded by nothing but wide open fields. One such place exists in Boerne, outside of San Antonio, and your "neighbor" is arguably the biggest star ever in country music.
BOERNE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Woman found dead in car at Lufkin Family Dollar

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — At 7:29 p.m., Lufkin police were called to the Family Dollar on Frank Avenue where a woman was found unresponsive in a vehicle, officials say. When police arrived, they found that the woman was dead in her vehicle. Officials say that foul play is not suspected based on preliminary findings. Police […]
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

WATCH: Storm cellar door ripped off during tornado

WILBARGER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A viewer in the path of Wednesday’s tornado warned storms in Texoma captured a moment you’ve got to see. While seeking refuge from the confirmed tornado that was on the ground in Wilbarger County near Lockett, the doors of the cellar were ripped from their hinges. Thankfully, no one was injured. […]
WILBARGER COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

‘The two victims would have died’: says DA, East Texas man gets 99 years in prison for allegedly assaulting mother, uncle

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was sentenced to life in prison after he pleaded guilty to assaulting his mother and his uncle. Carl Dunn, 55, of Karnack, was sentenced to 99 years in prison by a Harrison County jury. On April 27, Carl was arrested after Harrison County Sheriff’s Office deputies found two […]
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

6 arrested within a month on drug charges in Camp County

CAMP COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Camp County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested six people for possession of a controlled substance in less than a month. According to Sheriff John Cortelyou, 8.25 grams of methamphetamine and 2.07 grams of Ecstasy were taken “off the streets” with those arrests. From April 10 to May 1, […]
CAMP COUNTY, TX
95.5 KLAQ

$1.7 Million Dollar Longview, Texas Home On the Market Over 330 Days

There is no doubt that this Longview, Texas home is nice, but it seems like the home owners are in no rush to sell this property as it's been on the market for over 330 days at this point. It's unusual to hear of a property to be on the market that long seeing as how so many people are moving to Texas recently. While I am not a real estate expect it seems as though everyone agrees that the nearly $1.7 million dollar price tag is just a bit too high for this property.
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

