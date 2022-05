JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Junction City High School has named a new athletic director as the current one prepares to step down. The JC Post reports that Ryan Norton has been named as the new athletic director at Junction City High School for the 2022-2023 school year. The move was approved by the Geary Co. USD 475 Board of Education.

JUNCTION CITY, KS ・ 20 HOURS AGO