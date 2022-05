GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Former President Donald Trump will be in Westmoreland County on Friday night to campaign for Mehmet Oz. He endorsed the TV celebrity for Senator Pat Toomey's seat. About 20,000 people are expected to attend the rally on Friday. It is a little less than 24 hours until the gates open for the rally, but people from across the country have made their way to the Westmoreland Fairgrounds to hear the former president. For some, these rallies are a pilgrimage for their political beliefs. Crews are still setting the scene, as Trump supporters make their way to Mt....

