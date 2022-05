The Big 12 Conference Baseball Tournament begins in less than two weeks in Arlington, Texas. Oklahoma State and TCU have already locked in tournament spots, sitting at 13-5 and 12-6 respectively. Closer to the bottom, Baylor (5-13), Kansas State (4-11) and Kansas (3-12) hold the seven, eight and nine spots and are battling to stay in contention as only the top eight teams advance.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO