COHASSET – After a two-year pandemic pause, the South Shore Art Center in Cohasset will hold its 67th arts festival on the Common from June 17 to June 19. This year's festival honors the memory and contributions of the late artist Dorothy Palmer, who played a pivotal role in the founding and longevity of the South Shore Art Center. An exhibit of Palmer's works will be on display. ...

COHASSET, MA ・ 19 MINUTES AGO