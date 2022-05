The University of Washington knows now not to take for granted any promising young offensive lineman who emerge from Vancouver, Washington. Six years ago, the Huskies kept Jaxson Kirkland on the recruiting back burner until they lost out on then highly regarded Foster Sarell from Graham, Washington, to Stanford, and then had to hustle and convince Kirkland to decommit from UCLA and join them.

VANCOUVER, WA ・ 19 HOURS AGO