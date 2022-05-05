REPORT: Tua was on the Golf Course Before a Game

No horse was more stunned by Rich Strike’s win at the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday than Epicenter. Epicenter was the favorite to win the race and seemed to have it locked down as the horses headed down the stretch at Churchill Downs. But Rich Strike came out of nowhere to pass Epicenter and Zandon to claim the win.
The Dallas Mavericks said they are aware of an incident between a fan and the family of the Phoenix Suns’ Chris Paul during Sunday’s Western Conference semi-final at American Airlines Center. ESPN reported that members of Paul’s family had been harassed by fans and that some in the...
Comments / 0