Carol Stream, IL

Is this the best time to buy a new car?

By Breandan Rook, Grace Ulch, Dave Marzullo
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFeatured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 04/30/2022: Vice President and General...

KICK AM 1530

Illinois Mansion Once Owned By Titanic Survivor List for $13M

April 15, 1912 will allows remind us of the unsinkable grand ship the RMS Titanic, that well sank, but what happened to the survivors?. Some made their way to the Tri-States like Molly Brown and others made their way to Chicago to start over like Emily Maria Ryerson, who was one of six families that built a giant mansion in Chicago. That mansion, which has been a children's hospital during World War I, and split into luxury apartments is now for sale at a price tag of $13 million. The whole building is actually two separate apartments, one is listed for $5,650,000 and the other for $7,650,000 and both are stunning.
CBS Chicago

Stunt drivers say if city wants mayhem car stunt meetups to stop, they want a designated space

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Newly-released video shows the scene from inside a ring of fire during a car stunt show on Lower Wacker Drive over the weekend. It is all part of dangerous driving stunts playing out downtown and in many other parts of the city. But CBS 2's Sabrina Franza talked with some drivers who say they have a solution. On the underground thoroughfares of downtown Chicago such as Lower Wacker Drive, drivers doing donuts and screeching for sport are nothing new. Lower Wacker Drive was the scene of a sideshow early this past Sunday morning, in which some of the spectators...
97ZOK

Illinois is Home to One of America’s Best Seafood Restaurants

If the only seafood you know is Long John Silver or Red Lobster, you've really been missing out. Although those cheddar biscuits are pretty amazing. Best Seafood Restaurants in the U.S. Other than some menu items, one thing most of the highest-rated seafood restaurants have in common is that they...
CBS Chicago

Chicago organizations will hand out hundreds of Happy Meals to honor 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams

CHICAGO (CBS) --  Happy meals and peace. That's what one Chicago organization hopes to pass out on Friday around dinner time.It's all to honor 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams. She was shot and killed as she sat in the drive-thru of a West Side McDonald's with her father last year. The Mr. Dad's Father Club and Children Matters Corporation is set to hand out around 500 Happy Meals. Adam's family members say they want the little girl's death to be a rallying cry for help to end violence in Chicago. The event begins Friday at 4 p.m. at the McDonald's located at 3500 S. Indiana Ave. 
Jennifer Geer

What's the deal with all the gnats, Chicago?

Your answers on how to repel them, and do we know why there are so many this year?. (CHICAGO) Social media has been abuzz with reports of gnat swarms in Chicago, especially near the lakefront. One Twitter user posted, "I'm abandoning Chicago the gnats have won."
97ZOK

Fun & Unique Attraction On Wheels Is Next On Your Chicago Bucket List

If you've never dreamt of riding around Chicago in a giant barrel, your priorities are all wrong. It's time you experience it this Summer!. I didn't even know this existed, but I'm 100% doing this with my friends. Barrel Run takes you on an all-inclusive tasting and tour around Chicago’s most popular breweries, wineries, and distilleries. I'm serious, you're literally barreling down the city of Chicago.
Chicago Tribune

Chicago SummerDance is back for 2022, returning with live dance in Chicago parks and Spirit of Music Garden

Chicago SummerDance returns this summer in full force, live and in person, how appropriate for 2022 being the Year of Chicago Dance. The schedule, announced Wednesday by Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, kicks off in June and includes events for Taste of Chicago in July. Many of the early events are SummerDance in the Parks, with dancing and music ...
