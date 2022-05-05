ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino, CA

Water shortage emergency is declared

Fontana Herald News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState and local officials are extremely concerned about California’s ongoing drought conditions and said that strong measures must be taken in order to address the situation. The Metropolitan Water District (MWD) of Southern California recently declared a water shortage emergency, saying it does not have enough water to...

Melanie Foster
3d ago

If it's this bad, why have we no stopped selling off our ground water to Nestlé? Why are allowing aliens to come into the state if we can't handle our own current needs. Why are we continuing to build more homes? They are full of what makes the grass grow...and I do not mean fresh air and sunshine!

Shawn Orr
3d ago

Dear California. WE LIVE IN A DESERT! It's always been A DESERT. it's a dry place. Sometimes it's more dry than usual. it's not a water shortage so much. it's a population crisis. Since WWII ended, we have had a CONSTANT, unchecked population increase. That needs to stop. If it doesn't EVERYONE will suffer. If we don't build desalination plants, dotting our 800 plus miles of coastline, everyone will suffer. if we dont build catchment basins to store our blessed Sierra snow pack runoff, everyone will suffer. If we don't feed our states fertile soil farmland, that is admired across the globe, everyone eill suffer. If we don't stop laying concrete and asphalt over that food producing ground, everyone will suffer. EVERYONE

Bob Fortini
3d ago

Yep declared on citizens not state or local governments including schools golf courses parks etc. They water late at night so it's not seen

