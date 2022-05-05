Gas Rising Again

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - You've probably noticed it on your commute: Gas prices are up again. Triple-A Mid-Atlantic says the average for a gallon in Richmond is now $4.09, up 13 cents from a week ago.

AAA's Morgan Dean says issue behind this is the fact that crude oil is currently over $100. He says prices are high there because the European Union is considering weening itself from Russian oil, and summer travel demand is coming. The current crude oil price is $109 a barrel.

Dean says given several stations are selling gas for higher than the $4.09 average, you can likely expect the price to continue to rise. The record statewide average was set in March at $4.25.

All news, talk and all that matters to you in the Richmond region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more.

