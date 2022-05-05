ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Parents defend letting 6-year-old run Cincinnati marathon

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jen Steer
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02uVP2_0fUCUxNJ00

CINCINNATI ( WJW )– The organizers of the Flying Pig Marathon are getting a lot of heat after a 6-year-old boy ran in the event on Sunday.

The minimum age for the 26.2-mile race in Cincinnati is 18 years old, but the Crawford family of Bellevue, Kentucky completed the race with their 6-year-old son in tow. It’s the first marathon the entire family of eight has run together.

Parents Ben and Kami Crawford, who document the family’s adventures on a YouTube channel, defended their decision and recognized their unconventional parenting methods in a lengthy Facebook post on Tuesday .

Biden to visit Cincinnati Friday

“We have never forced any of our children to run a marathon and we cannot even imagine that as feasible practically or emotionally. We have given all of our kids the option for every race. Last year two kids ran it without us. In 9 years we have been awarded a total of 53 medals – mostly to the kids. This year after begging to join us we allowed our 6 year old to train and attempt it. Both parents gave him a 50/50 chance of completing it and were ready to pull the plug at any moment if he requested it or if we viewed his safety at risk. We asked him numerous times if he wanted to stop and he was VERY clear that his preference was to continue. We did not see any sign of heat exhaustion or dehydration and honored his request to keep on going,” they wrote.

Kara Goucher, two-time Olympian and silver medalist at the 2007 World Championships, was among the experts who weighed in on the situation.

“I don’t know who needs to hear this but a six year old cannot fathom what a marathon will do to them physically. A six year old does not understand what embracing misery is. A six year who is “struggling physically” does not realize they have the right to stop and should,” Goucher said on her verified Twitter account .

“I’m not questioning motivation or saying it is bad parenting. But as an Olympic athlete, I promise you this is not good for the child. Children are children. Let them run around, but as the parent you need to protect their growing bodies and their young minds,” Goucher wrote.

Prices jump for AES Ohio customers: How you can save

The Flying Pig Marathon released a vague statement on Tuesday:

“The Flying Pig Marathon takes the safety and security of all participants very seriously. We receive numerous requests for special accommodations each year and carefully evaluate each one. Our goal is to provide a positive race experience for all participants while supporting them along the course. The Flying Pig Marathon was founded on the ideal of hosting a world-class road race experience and will always strive to do so.”

WJW reached out to Pig Works president and CEO Iris Bush on Thursday for an updated statement and has not heard back.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Miami Valley organizations weigh in on Roe v. Wade leak

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As the abortion battle continues nationally, organizations in the Miami Valley on both sides of the abortion debate are weighing in on what overturning Roe v. Wade would mean for Ohio. “We’ve been doing this for 50 years,” Margie Christie with Dayton Right to Life said. “We always say ‘We’re going […]
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bellevue, OH
Local
Ohio Society
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Kentucky Government
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Ohio State
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Society
Local
Kentucky Society
City
Cincinnati, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Cincinnati, OH
Government
State
Kentucky State
City
Bellevue, KY
City
Marathon, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kara Goucher
WDTN

Semi and 3 cars collide on I-75 NB

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – Four vehicles collided Friday morning, leaving one person injured, police say. According to the Moraine Police Department, a semi-trailer and three other cars crashed by the crossing of I-75 North and South Edwin C. Moses Boulevard around 8:48 am. One person was taken to a local hospital after they received minor […]
MORAINE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flying Pig Marathon#Wjw#Olympian
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Outdoorsy Girl Turned Into!

Before this cute little kid with her hands on her knees became an 'SNL' comedian and actress, she was just a funny little girl starting her career in theater in the 5th grade, growing up in the town of Shaker Heights, Ohio. If you're still having a hard time deciding...
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
WDTN

Police: 4 dead in Gettysburg Ave. crash

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the crash happened at Hillcrest Avenue and Gettysburg Avenue around 9:15 p.m. Sunday, May 1. Officers on scene confirmed there were multiple fatalities.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Ohio doctor back in jail on weapons charge

Ali Kooshkabadi, 39, was booked into jail Wednesday on a charge of weapons under disability. He was charged under a provision in the Ohio Revised Code that prohibits people who have mental health concerns from having access to a firearm.
CANFIELD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
WLWT 5

Tom Hanks stops for photo while filming movie in Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Police Department got a surprise photo op from Tom Hanks during his movie filming on Thursday. The police department posted on Facebook a picture with the Oscar winner with the caption "Look who stopped by for a moment." Hanks has been filming for his...
TOLEDO, OH
WTRF- 7News

Nurse, Dentists, and Doctors from West Virginia and Ohio charged with drug distribution

More than a dozen medical professionals have been charged with illegal distribution of painkillers. Kenneth Parker is the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio. Parker announced an indictment Wednesday against 14 defendants in Ohio, Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, New Jersey, West Virginia and Tennessee. Parker says 12 of the defendants were licensed medical professionals […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

WDTN

14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy