Morristown, NJ

PHOTOS: 2 men sought after woman sexually assaulted on NJ trail

By Brian Brant
1010WINS
 2 days ago

MORRISTOWN, N.J. (1010 WINS) — Morris County officials on Wednesday released photos of a pair of men wanted after a woman was sexually assaulted on a Morristown recreation trail earlier this week.

The two men approached the victim and asked her for money around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday on the Traction Line Recreation Trail, according to the Morris County Prosecutor's Office.

When the woman refused, one of the men shoved her to the ground and sexually assaulted her while the other stood by. The pair then fled the area, the office said.

One suspect is described as having black hair, around 20-years-old, and was last seen wearing a white polo shirt and blue jeans.

Suspect #1 Photo credit Morris County Prosecutor's Office

The second suspect is also around 20-years-old and was last seen wearing a black hat, a black hoodie sweatshirt with white lettering on the back, and black pants. One of the suspects was also seen riding a bicycle.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Sex Crimes/Child Endangerment Unit at 973-285-6200, the Morristown Bureau of Police at 973-538-2200 or Morris County CrimeStoppers at 1-800-SHERIFF (743-7433) or 973-COP-CALL (267-2255).

Photo credit Morris County Prosecutor's Office

