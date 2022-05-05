ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ole Miss and Yollett McPhee-McCuin Agree to Contract Extension

By Ben King
 2 days ago

Ole Miss women's basketball head coach Yollet McPhee-McCuin agrees to a contract extension after leading the Rebels to their first tournament appearance since 2007

OXFORD, Miss. — Following her most successful season with the Ole Miss women's basketball team, head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin has been extended through 2026.

The contract extension was announced on Thursday by Ole Miss Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics, Keith Carter.

"We have continued to state emphatically that Ole Miss is going to compete for championships, and under Coach Yo's leadership, our women's basketball team has risen to that level of competitiveness," Carter said. "She has been relentless in elevating our program on the court, in the classroom, in the community, and in every element of our student-athletes' experience. We are excited to make this commitment to Coach Yo and look forward to standing by her side as we raise banners at The SJB Pavilion soon."

Here is what Coach Yo had to say about her contract extension.

"I am humbled and grateful for the support from Chancellor Boyce, Athletics Director, Senior Women's Administrator Jennifer Saxon and the rest of our administration," said McPhee-McCuin. "Their commitment recognizes the accomplishments that our program has achieved, reflects their belief in the long-term vision that has been put into place, and demonstrates their unwavering trust in the success of our program in the future."

McPhee-McCuin is excited and ready to take her program to new heights following her extension.

"In addition, I'm thankful for the loyal support of our faculty and staff, boosters, and our fans," McPhee-McCuin said. "I am looking forward to building on the foundation of our success and continuing to lead a program that represents our fans, the University, and the state of Mississippi."

In 2021, McPhee-McCuin helped lead the Rebels to their first NCAA Tournament visit since 2007, the program's 18th trip to the tournament all time.

Ole Miss finished fourth in the SEC with a 23-8 record (10-6, SEC). The Rebels also made their first appearance in the AP Top 25 Poll since 2007, coming in at No. 24 on January 24.

McPhee-McCuin has also proven that her players can have a future in basketball after college too. Ole Miss women's center Shakira Austin became one of the most productive centers in the nation under McPhee-McCuin. Austin earned First-Team All-SEC recognition for the second year in a row and received the Gillom Trophy a second time.

Austin was then drafted third overall by the Washington Mystics in the 2022 WNBA Draft.

The future looks bright for the Rebels with McPhee-McCuin remaining at the helm for the next four years.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here .

