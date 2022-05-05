ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

McColl’s convenience store group says administration ‘increasingly likely’

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f3GQs_0fUCUl1p00
Financial News

Struggling convenience store business McColl’s has confirmed it could fall into administration.

The retailer has been in discussions with potential lenders to shore up the business, which struggled badly during the pandemic due to supply chain issues, inflation and a heavy debt burden.

It said that unless those talks are successful, it is “increasingly likely that the group would be placed into administration”.

Even if a successful outcome is achieved, it is likely to result in little or no value being attributed to the group's ordinary shares

The business has some 16,000 employees, the majority of whom are part-time, a spokesman said.

In a statement in which it described itself as “the UK’s leading community retailer”, a representative said: “As previously disclosed on April 25 2022, the group remains in discussions regarding potential financing solutions for the business to resolve short-term funding issues and create a stable platform for the business going forward.

“However, whilst no decision has yet been made, McColl’s confirms that unless an alternative solution can be agreed in the short term, it is increasingly likely that the group would be placed into administration with the objective of achieving a sale of the group to a third-party purchaser and securing the interests of creditors and employees.

“Even if a successful outcome is achieved, it is likely to result in little or no value being attributed to the group’s ordinary shares.”

The spokesman said a further update would be made “as and when appropriate”.

Asked about a report by Sky News that administrators could be called in as early as Friday, he said there would be no comment beyond the statement issued on Thursday.

Earlier this week, it was revealed the group was set to have its shares suspended from the London Stock Exchange as bosses said they would be unable to get its accounts signed off by auditors in time.

Shares in the company had already plunged as it reported last month that talks with its lenders and banks would likely leave shareholders empty-handed under rescue efforts.

The group runs more than 1,100 convenience shops across England, Scotland and Wales.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Ukrainian volunteers create armour and camouflage at old industrial complex

An old industrial complex in Ukraine has become a hive of activity for volunteers producing everything from body armour and anti-tank obstacles to camouflage nets, portable heating stoves and rifle slings for Ukrainian soldiers fighting Russia’s invasion. One section specialises in vehicles, armour-plating some, and converting others into ambulances.
CHARITIES
newschain

DUP leader urged to nominate deputy first minister to restore executive

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has urged DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson to nominate a deputy first minister to allow resumption of fully functioning devolved government. Mr Lewis was speaking hours after the conclusion of a Stormont election which saw an historic victory for Sinn Fein to become the largest...
POLITICS
The Independent

UK shopper footfall records encouraging improvement

April saw another encouraging improvement to UK shopper footfall as the spring sunshine and Easter festivities brought consumers back to stores.Total UK footfall was down 13.1% last month on pre-pandemic April 2019, a 2.3 percentage point improvement from March, according to BRC-Sensormatic IQ data.Footfall on high streets was down 17.2%, 0.6 percentage points better than March, while retail parks and shopping centres were 3.3 and 8.2 percentage points higher respectively.British Retail Consortium chief executive Helen Dickinson said: “After a slow start for footfall in April, as the weather improved, customers were more inclined to visit their favourite shopping destinations.“Retail parks...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convenience Store
Reuters

Asda owners set to buy McColl's, saving 16,000 jobs

(Reuters) - The owners of British supermarket group Asda are set to buy McColl’s out of administration, saving around 16,000 jobs after the convenience store chain’s lenders rejected a rescue deal from Asda’s rival Morrisons. People with knowledge of the situation said on Friday that EG Group,...
BUSINESS
BBC

Morrisons makes last minute bid to save McColl's

Supermarket giant Morrisons has proposed a last-minute rescue deal for McColl's, the convenience store chain which is on the brink of collapse. McColl's warned last night that unless it secured more funding, administration was increasingly likely. A deal with Morrisons would potentially secure 16,000 jobs at the embattled retail chain.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Scotland
The Independent

Martin Lewis condemns minister’s ‘patronising’ advice to buy value food brands amid cost-of-living crisis

Martin Lewis has said a minister’s advice to those struggling to afford food amid the cost-of-living crisis was “patronising and difficult”.Environment secretary George Eustice said on Wednesday morning that shoppers should choose value brands in supermarkets to “contain and manage their household budget”.Mr Lewis, the founder of MoneySavingExpert.com said it was “bulls**t” to suggest people on the lowest incomes did not already know to shop cheap and do that.Speaking to Andrew Marr on LBC about Mr Eustice’s comments, he said: “What is wrong is the concept that the people that are on the lowest incomes who are choosing between...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
newschain

SDLP deputy leader loses out in North Belfast amid Alliance surge

Outgoing Stormont infrastructure minister Nichola Mallon has lost her seat in North Belfast amid an Alliance surge. The SDLP deputy leader stayed in the race until the final stage of the count on Saturday evening, when former lord mayor Nuala McAllister (Alliance) became the fifth and final MLA elected in the constituency.
WORLD
newschain

Johnson promises to restore neighbourhood pride with Queen’s Speech measures

Plans to revive struggling town centres will form a key plan of the Queen’s Speech as Boris Johnson tries to reset his Government following damaging local election results. The Prime Minister said the plans would rid high streets of “derelict shopfronts” and restore neighbourhood pride, with councils given extra powers to force landlords to rent out empty shops.
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
133K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy