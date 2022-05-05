ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

First glimpse of Platinum Jubilee pudding competition released

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ntyOn_0fUCUaJq00

Viewers have been given a glimpse of the final of a nationwide competition to find a pudding fit to celebrate the monarch’s Platinum Jubilee.

Cakes commemorating the Queen’s wedding and multicultural Britain are among those teased in a new trailer for The Queen’s Jubilee Pudding: 70 Years In The Baking, which airs on BBC One on May 12, when the Duchess of Cornwall and Dame Mary Berry will announce the winner.

Recipes by five amateur bakers have been selected from nearly 5,000 entries from across the country as part of the competition between royal grocer Fortnum & Mason and the Big Jubilee Lunch in honour of the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p8upJ_0fUCUaJq00
STRICTLY EMBARGOED – HRH The Duchess of Cornwall, Dame Mary Berry copy (BBC)

Among the five finalists is Shabnam, who lives in north London and works part-time at her husband’s skincare clinic while also catering for friends and family parties as a hobby.

Shabnam, who says the Queen has been a role model in her life, feels she has the “perfect cake” to celebrate the monarch’s historic reign.

She said her rose falooda cake recipe, which originates from the streets of Mumbai, reflects the Commonwealth and how Britain has become a multicultural society.

“My falooda cake is a humble cake of the people, and by qualifying I felt I was representing people from all walks of life, their struggles, journeys, their hopes and aspirations, and I hope it’s inspiration for anyone really, that you can achieve anything if you just believe in yourself,” she added.

Retired sales manager Susan, 65, from Argyll and Bute in Scotland, takes her cooking inspiration from her mother but has only become a keen amateur baker in recent years.

She noted that the inspiration behind her four nations pudding, which consists of Scottish berries, Yorkshire rhubarb, Welsh cakes and Irish butter and cream, was to represent the UK coming together.

Susan said: “The Queen’s Jubilee is the one time that we can all be together to celebrate our Queen and how she’s represented us during her selfless 70-year service to our country.

“So I wanted my pudding to represent us as one nation.”

Sam, a 32-year-old lawyer from Warwickshire, began baking at the age of seven with her grandmother, who taught her all the traditional baking methods.

Her submission of a jubilee bundt cake is based on the classic Victoria sponge but with a royal twist as it is shaped like a crown and includes a Dubonnet jam, which she read was the Queen’s favourite tipple.

She hopes families all over the world will be able to easily recreate the recipe in their own kitchens to join in the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Copywriter Jemma, 31, from Southport, also began baking as a child but started experimenting again when she got her own home four years ago.

She said her lemon Swiss roll and Amaretti trifle is a tribute to both of her grandmothers as one taught her to bake and the other’s signature dish was a trifle.

The amateur baker feels her recipe is fit for the Queen as she has based the flavour on the dessert served at the monarch’s wedding, lemon posset.

The line-up is completed by 29-year-old Kathryn, a composer and oboist who lives in Oxfordshire, and describes herself as a “‘chuck everything in’ kind of cook”.

She feels her passion fruit and thyme frangipane tart is perfect for the Queen’s historic celebration as it is a “light summery pudding”.

Kathryn noted that it also commemorates her grandmother, who continued to work as an NHS nurse during the pandemic before she died in April 2020 at the age of 84, as it is a variation of her favourite cake.

– The winning recipe will be revealed in The Jubilee Pudding: 70 Years In The Baking, which airs on BBC One at 8pm on May 12.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Jim Goodwin has an eye on the future after draw with Hibs

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin admits he picked his team for the trip to Hibernian on the basis of who is likely to be at the club next season. Goodwin also revealed that six of the nine substitutes he named on the bench for the 1-1 draw have been told they have no future at Pittodrie.
SOCCER
BBC

Greasley Castle: Project reveals 'astonishing' secrets

A "magnificent" lost castle, which once rivalled one of the finest in Britain, has been identified amid a series of grassy mounds and old farm buildings. Greasley Castle, in Nottinghamshire, was built as a statement of prestige in the 14th Century. A new study has shown it was a large...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Platinum Jubilee#Yorkshire Pudding#Food Drink#Uk#Bbc One#Fortnum Mason#The Big Jubilee Lunch#Commonwealth
BBC

Bus to mark Platinum Jubilee unveiled in Nottingham

A bus to mark the Queen's 70th year on the throne has been unveiled in Nottingham. The double decker, which has been named the Jubilee Bus, has been painted purple, white and platinum, Nottingham City Transport (NCT) said. It was officially unveiled on Wednesday in the city by dignitaries, including...
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

Man, 77, who believed he'd been abandoned after being shipped to Australia as an 'orphan' where he was beaten and abused discovers his dad tried to rescue him - as he reunites with his late father's family

A man who believed he had been abandoned by his parents after he was shipped to Australia as a child was heartbroken to discover his father was denied access to him by the institution where he was beaten and abused. Dorian Thomas Reece, 77, was placed in a Birmingham orphanage...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cakes
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Fox News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'stunned' after royals 'shut the door,' book claims: 'Mutal addiction to drama'

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle "were really stunned" after the royal family "shut the door" following their decision to step back from "The Firm." The claim was made by a former adviser to former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown, who has written a new book about the British royal family coming out on April 26 titled "The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor – the Truth and the Turmoil."
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Fraudster family who once appeared on This Morning faked illness to scam council out of £734,000 over 12 years - in what is believed to be one of the largest frauds ever committed against a local authority

Three members of a family have been convicted of fraud after swindling a local authority out of £734,000 by faking a neurological condition to claim a care package for 12 years. Husband and wife Laura and Philip Borrell - who once appeared on This Morning to discuss dementia -...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Furious parents vow to 'never return' to 'filthy' children's play centre in Sheffield after finding it littered with bottle tops, elastic bands, sweet wrappers and dust

Furious parents have vowed to 'never return' to a 'filthy' children's play centre in Sheffield after a mother found it littered with bottle tops, elastic bands, sweet wrappers and dust. Rachel Moore said Buccaneer's Bay, in Sheffield, was blighted by dirt and litter when she visited the indoor play area...
KIDS
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Countryfile host Helen Skelton says husband Richie Myler has ‘left the family home’ after birth of third child

Helen Skelton has revealed that she has separated from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler.The Countryfile host announced the news in an Instagram statement, writing that Myler has “left the family home”.Skelton’s announcement comes just four months after they welcomed their third child.“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.The pair have three childen together: Ernie, aged six, Louis, aged...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Charles Shock: Camilla’s Husband Won’t Serve As Monarch For As Long As Queen Elizabeth Did? Prince Of Wales Will Reportedly Abdicate For Prince William

Prince Charles has been dubbed as the longest-serving king-in-waiting because he’s still waiting for the day when he can finally ascend the throne. Even at the age of 73, there’s still no indication that he would soon be crowned as king. After all, Queen Elizabeth is still the reigning monarch, and she doesn’t have any plans to abdicate.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Royal fans go wild for unearthed clip of Princess Diana telling 'sulky' Prince William, 4, that 'Harry will have all the fun' as she tempts him to come out of his hiding place at Highgrove in 1986

Royal enthusiasts have gone wild for an unearthed clip which shows Princess Diana telling a 'sulky' Prince William, then aged four, that 'Harry will have all the fun' as she tempts him to come out of his hiding place. In the old footage, shared widely on TikTok recently, the late...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'We're being overrun by tourists...we're just too popular': Furious villagers in Britain's 'best beach resort' say influx of 150,000 holidaymakers every year has turned it into a 'no go zone' plagued by traffic jams, drunk revellers and litter

Villagers living in the UK's 'best beach resort' have said it is the victim of its own success as an influx of tourists has left it plagued by traffic jams, littering and drunk holidaymakers. The tiny Northumberland village of Bamburgh topped a Which? poll that ranked each destination on its...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Martin Lewis condemns minister’s ‘patronising’ advice to buy value food brands amid cost-of-living crisis

Martin Lewis has said a minister’s advice to those struggling to afford food amid the cost-of-living crisis was “patronising and difficult”.Environment secretary George Eustice said on Wednesday morning that shoppers should choose value brands in supermarkets to “contain and manage their household budget”.Mr Lewis, the founder of MoneySavingExpert.com said it was “bulls**t” to suggest people on the lowest incomes did not already know to shop cheap and do that.Speaking to Andrew Marr on LBC about Mr Eustice’s comments, he said: “What is wrong is the concept that the people that are on the lowest incomes who are choosing between...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
133K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy