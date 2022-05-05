ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

House of the Dragon: Trailer, Release Date, Cast, and Everything to Know About the Game of Thrones Prequel

By Keisha Hatchett
TVGuide.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are inching closer toward the release of House of the Dragon. Easily one of the most anticipated series of 2022, the prequel to Games of Thrones is scheduled to premiere on HBO in August. The show will focus on the history of House Targaryen, with its events set centuries before...

www.tvguide.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

That '70s Show Cast Set to Return for Netflix Sequel — First Look Photo

Click here to read the full article. The original gang is returning to The Circle. Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have closed deals to guest-star on Netflix’s That ’90s Show, reprising their respective roles as Eric Forman, Donna Pinciotti, Fez, Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso, TVLine has learned. In addition, Netflix on Saturday dropped a first-look photo from the That ’70s Show sequel, featuring returning series regulars Debra Jo Rupp (Kitty) and Kurtwood Smith (Red): The That ’70s Show revival picks up 15 years after the original series finale on Fox. The year is 1995, and...
TV SERIES
TechRadar

Every movie and TV show coming to HBO Max in May 2022

Ready to find out what's coming to HBO Max in May 2022? You should be. With April on the way out, it's time to learn about every movie and TV show that'll be available to watch on Warner Bros-Discovery's streaming service very soon. There's a lot of interesting and top-tier...
TV SHOWS
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Cooke
Person
Ryan Corr
Person
Rhys Ifans
Person
Matthew Needham
Person
Paddy Considine
Person
Miguel Sapochnik
Person
Graham Mctavish
Deadline

‘Jerry And Marge Go Large’ Premiere Date, First-Look Photos: Bryan Cranston & Annette Bening Lead Paramount+ Comedy

Click here to read the full article. Paramount+ today unveiled first-look photos for its upcoming film Jerry and Marge Go Large, starring Bryan Cranston and Annette Bening, also announcing that it will premiere exclusively on the platform in the U.S. on June 17. The film will roll out on Paramount+ in Australia, Canada and Latin America and in additional markets, when the service becomes available there later this year. It will be distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution in remaining international markets. Jerry and Marge Go Large is inspired by the remarkable true story of retiree Jerry Selbee (Cranston), who discovers a...
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

Jessica Biel's Candy Montgomery Channels Female Rage in Hulu True-Crime Series

Biel, Melanie Lynskey, and Candy executive producers built on Candy's powerful anger. When Robin Veith heard about Candy Montgomery for the first time, she was immediately intrigued. It was a few years ago, and Nick Antosca — who Veith had just collaborated with on the true crime dramaThe Act — asked her to take a look into this woman arrested for murdering Betty Gore in 1980. Gore was the wife of Montgomery's lover, and died after being hit with an ax an estimated 41 times. "It's right up my alley," Veith, a three-time Emmy-nominated television writer, recalled telling Antosca of the case. Veith proceeded to write a script based on this killing in Wylie, Texas that would become Hulu's Candy. One thing in particular jumped out to Veith: Where did Montgomery's explosive rage come from?
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Of Thrones#House Targaryen#Throne#Prequel#Games Of Thrones#Hbo
Collider

Margot Robbie Is 'Barbie' in First Image Revealed at CinemaCon

One of the most intriguing films coming out in 2023 is Warner Brothers’ Barbie starring Margot Robbie, directed by Greta Gerwig. There has been so much casting news over the last couple of months, but now we have our first official picture of Robbie in costume and a confirmed release date. Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.
MOVIES
startattle.com

Elvis (2022 movie) Austin Butler, Tom Hanks, trailer, release date

Elvis explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (Austin Butler), seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). Set against an evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America, the story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
tvinsider.com

‘The Ipcress File’ Trailer: Joe Cole, Lucy Boynton Lead AMC+ Spy Drama (VIDEO)

AMC+ has unveiled the trailer for its upcoming new espionage thriller The Ipcress File, based on the best-selling Len Deighton novel. Adapted for television by Oscar-nominated screenwriter John Hodge (Trainspotting), the atmospheric drama series stars Joe Cole (Peaky Blinders) as iconic British spy Harry Palmer, Lucy Boynton (The Politician) as intelligence officer Jean Courtney, and Tom Hollander (Baptiste) as spy chief Major Dalby.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Justified Sequel Series Adds Logan, Marvel's Daredevil Stars to Cast

At the beginning of the year, it was officially announced that FX would be reviving its fan-favorite series, Justified, with Timothy Olyphant returning to star. It was previously revealed that U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens would be back for Justified: City Primeval, which is inspired by Elmore Leonard's novel City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit. Eight years after leaving Kentucky for Miami, Givens is trying to help raise a teenager and contending with a changing world. However, down in Florida, he runs into Clement Mansell, who has some history with the Marshal. The Disney-backed series will begin production in this week in Chicago and will feature the cast additions of Aunjanue Ellis, Boyd Holbrook, Adelaide Clemens, Vondie Curtis Hall, Marin Ireland, Norbert Leo Butz, Victor Williams, and Vivian Olyphant. The Hollywood Reporter recently shared character descriptions for the new roles. You can check them out below...
TV SERIES
aiptcomics

Watch ‘House of the Dragon’ teaser trailer

HBO is launching its Game of Thrones prequel on August 21 and it goes by the name House of the Dragon. Today, HBO has released a teaser trailer giving viewers a chance to see all the melodrama of royalty is back anew in this series. It’s been a while since...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix Lands New Drama Starring Jeff Daniels

Jeff Daniels is returning to Netflix for A Man in Full, a limited series based on Tom Wolfe's novel. The series will be written by Big Little Lies creator David E. Kelley and includes Oscar-winner Regina King as an executive producer. Daniels won an Emmy in 2018 for his performance in Netflix's limited series Western Godless.
TV SERIES
TVLine

First Kill Lands Release Date at Netflix — Get First Look at YA Vampire Series

Click here to read the full article. Here’s something to sink your teeth into: Netflix’s YA vampire-hunter story First Kill will make its debut this summer. The streamer announced Thursday that the upcoming series — based on a short story from New York Times bestselling author Victoria “V. E.” Schwab — will premiere Friday, June 10 with all eight episodes. When it’s time for teenage vampire Juliette (played by Sarah Catherine Hook) to make her first kill so she can take her place among a powerful vampire family, she “sets her sights on a new girl in town named Calliope (Imani Lewis),”...
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

What's New to Watch This Weekend: Bosch Returns in Bosch: Legacy

Bosch is dead, long live Bosch! Bosch-heads will want to clear their schedules this weekend for Bosch: Legacy, the hit crime show's spin-off (but it's really more of a sequel series), out Friday on Freevee (formerly known as IMDb TV). It's like Bosch, but free. If you've got Prime Video (to rewatch the original Bosch) you can check out Season 2 of The Wilds, which is like if a young Bosch were in Lord of the Flies. Also on Friday, Apple TV+ gets into the scam TV game with The Big Conn, a docuseries about a colorful lawyer who committed massive Social Security fraud; Bosch wouldn't like that. And Netflix has a new animated Marmaduke movie; you have to think Bosch wouldn't like that either.
TV & VIDEOS
TVGuide.com

The Top 10 Most Popular TV Shows on Netflix Today, May 5

The most-watched shows on Netflix include Ozark, Grace and Frankie, and Meltdown: Three Mile Island. Ozark and Grace and Frankie's reign at the top of Netflix's Daily Top 10 TV Shows list continues on Thursday, May 5, with the final installments of the crime thriller and the octogenarian comedy at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively. They've been there all week. No. 3 is a new entry on the list, docuseries Meltdown: Three Mile Island, which tells the story of America's worst nuclear power plant accident. No. 4 is a new season of reality competition series The Circle, and No. 5 is Bullsh*t the Gameshow, a Howie Mandel-hosted show that could have been on NBC in 2006.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Top Gun: Maverick’: Watch Tonight’s World Premiere Event Live

Click here to read the full article. The runway has been cleared for Wednesday’s world premiere of Paramount’s Top Gun: Maverick, the long-awaited sequel to the iconic 1986 original that sees Tom Cruise back in the cockpit. Paramount is hosting the gala premiere on the USS Midway, the iconic Navy aircraft carrier docked in San Diego. Arrivals begin at 3 p.m. PT ahead of the 7 p.m. PT screening start. The livestream, which will begin at 3:30 p.m. PT, is part of a deal using YouTube’s Live Redirect feature, and it will re-route audiences from 150 Paramount-affiliated channels to the event. Watch it...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy