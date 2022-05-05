ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

Video: Building a DIY wet plate camera and photographing 'ghosts'

By Jeremy Gray
Digital Photography Review
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhotographer Markus Hofstaetter specializes in large format photography, including the wet plate photographic process. Hofstaetter also offers workshops, including ones where fellow photographers can try their hand at wet plate photography. Just before the pandemic started, Corrine West booked a workshop with Hofstaetter, and two years later, it happened....

www.dpreview.com

Comments / 0

Related
makeuseof.com

How to Shoot Black Background Photography: 9 Tips

Imagine having a huge, framed black background photo in your living room or a black background wallpaper on your computer. Isn't it stunning? Photographs with black backgrounds almost always look artistic, moody, and sophisticated. They take your eyes right to the subject without any distractions. Also, black backgrounds work for...
PHOTOGRAPHY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abraham Lincoln
Person
Mary Todd Lincoln
The Kitchn

The Game-Changing Amazon Find That Made My Filthy Kitchen Cabinets Look Brand New

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Last October, I moved in with friends in New York City. The apartment has been within our friend group for almost six years, with a rotating roster of people calling it home at one point or another. Needless to say, with so many different tenants and without ever having a deep clean between leases, there’s been time for a lot of grime to build up over the years. And the room that was hurting the most? The kitchen. When I moved in, I wiped cabinets, laid shelf liner, scrubbed the stove, and cleaned out the under-the-sink area, but there was one factor I’d missed until recently: my wood cabinet doors.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diy#Ghost#American#The Mumler Process
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Dated ’70s Rental Kitchen Gets a $180 Boho-Style Redo

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Want to know what’s trending for interiors this spring? Easy: Plaster furniture, floral prints, and arches are everywhere. And speaking of that last detail, one place arches are really making a statement is on kitchen cabinetry.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Architectural Digest

A Rotterdam Apartment Is Filled With One Artistic Couple’s Many Vintage Finds

Stéphane Monnet and Jeroen Dijkstra either have good luck, good timing, or simply the good sense to know when something just feels right. When they were apartment hunting in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, Stéphane was seeking out distinctly European surroundings—since he was moving from Toronto—and they found them in a one-bedroom property, downtown. “With all of its flourishes, huge windows, and open spaces, it was a perfect fit,” Stéphane says. “It was already snatched up, but that deal fell through at the last minute.”
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
yankodesign.com

This Neutra-inspired tiny modernist home features a 30-foot-long wraparound glass facade

N1 is a tiny modernist home defined by a 30-foot-long glass facade. The possibilities of tiny homes are endless. It seems like every layout, every facade, every aesthetic has been done before. Even so, the tiny home archetype encourages designers and architects to test their own creative potential. Inspired by the modernist architecture of Richard Neutra, Kelly Davis of SALA Architects designed a 500-square-foot, flat-roofed residence that’s defined by its 30-foot-long glass facade. Tiny home building company ESCAPE constructed the prefabricated tiny home called N1 in an effort to design their first midcentury building.
INTERIOR DESIGN
homedit.com

DIY Bookshelf Ideas For Every Space, Style And Budget

Looking for new ways of improving your home and making it more practical and better equipped to suit your needs? How about building a DIY bookshelf or two and adding more storage to the rooms that need it?. Bookshelves can take an infinity of different forms and can suit many...
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

IKEA-worthy furniture designs to create the ultimate modern living space

A beautiful piece of furniture can complete a room. It can be the final piece that makes a space come full circle, building a comfortable and cohesive haven, rather than a random area. Furniture pieces make or break a home, they add on to the essence or soul of a home, hence one needs to be extremely picky while choosing a furniture design. The design should be a reflection of you, and what you want your home to be. When you place a piece of furniture in a room, it should instantly integrate with the space, creating a wholesome and organic environment. We’ve curated a collection of IKEA-worthy furniture designs that we believe will do this! From a bookshelf with a plot twist to a chair that’s meant to tip – each of these pieces is unique, well-crafted, and made with a whole lot of love, and the love really shines through in the fine detailing and workmanship. We hope you feel the love too!
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Designer Brings an Unexpected Pop of Green to a Relaxed, Beachy Family Kitchen

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Sometimes a bold pop of color is what it takes to transform a vanilla kitchen from drab to fab. Artist-turned-interior designer Nicole Cohen found this out firsthand in one of her recent projects, a New Jersey cook space with a fairly disjointed floor plan. The front door of her client’s 1920s Colonial basically opens up to the kitchen, and in its current state, the room was falling flat, especially for a vibrant young family in a home just a block away from the beach. “When we first saw the original kitchen, it was too small, in bad condition, uninspiring, and lacked color,” says Cohen.
INTERIOR DESIGN
POPSUGAR

I Tried Casper’s New Bliss Headboard, and My Bedroom Has Never Looked Better

A few months ago, we had some work being done in our master bedroom, and we spent a couple of weeks sleeping in our guest bedroom. One night after taking a shower, I had my head wrapped up in a microfiber towel, and I somehow managed to completely stain our headboard. I tried everything to get it out, even going as far as to purchase a stain removal machine — but nothing worked. We had had the headboard for years, and it had held up great, but honestly, the look was a little outdated, and I realized it was time for something new. I spent hours scouring websites looking for the perfect replacement for our old headboard, but nothing felt right — until I came across the Casper Bliss Attachable Headboard ($640).
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy