Mowing two acres of a cemetery may not sound like an ideal Friday night activity, but for one Penn Hills resident, it’s his therapy. Carl “Butch” Lang has been helping to maintain the Old German Cemetery, located on the intersection of Hamil and Poketa roads, for nearly the past 10 years. Every Friday, the 59-year-old spends two hours mowing the grass and removing debris around the cemetery. He volunteers his time and money to do the service. While he has onlookers offer him money for his dedication, Lang declines it.

PENN HILLS, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO