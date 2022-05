Saturday, April 23, may have been the perfect day for a race at McCormick’s Creek State Park. With sunny skies, morning temperatures in the 60s, and trees and wildflowers in bloom, runners and walkers took their place at the starting line. There were a record number of 303 race entries for the Friends of McCormick’s Creek 5K Run/Walk. Proceeds from the race are used for park improvements, projects, research and activities, one of the largest being the recent fire tower restoration.

OWEN COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO