‘Game Of Thrones’ Prequel ‘House Of The Dragon’ Trailer Brings Blood, Blonds And Beasts

Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen in "House of the Dragon." (Photo: Ollie Upton/HBO)

Let the fiery new trailer for the “ Game of Thrones ” prequel series “ House of the Dragon ” scorch whatever sour taste the end of the fantasy drama left behind.

HBO has unveiled an extended look at the forthcoming prequel set hundreds of years before the events of “Thrones” and based on author George R.R. Martin’s 2018 novel, “Fire & Blood.”

The trailer attempts to capture much of what made the flagship series so successful: Dragons roar, families squabble and dynasties almost certainly crumble in the roughly minute-long clip, which puts the ruthless House Targaryen front and center.

Sporting a set of blonder than blond wigs, King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) and his children, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) and Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), rule over the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros before, as “Thrones” history tells us, a brutal civil war tears the family apart.

The prequel series, however, begins with the Targaryens firmly seated on the Iron Throne, as we see glimpses of recognizable rivals Houses Stark, Velaryon, and Lannister pledging their allegiance to the family.

But in the trailer, the threats appear to be a bit closer to home. The Targaryen children openly thirst for power, with a woman warning the princess, who is named as the king’s heir, “Men would sooner put the realm to the torch than see a woman ascend the Iron Throne.”

As the title promises, there are dragons galore here ― the creatures were thought to be extinct at the start of “Thrones” ― with Smith’s character seemingly accessorizing his outfits with a scaled dragon egg.

The trailer concludes with one of the fire-breathers doing what it does best, as an unseen character ominously says, “History does not remember blood. It remembers names.”

Scheduled to premiere Aug. 21 on HBO and HBO Max, “House of the Dragon” also stars Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno and Rhys Ifans.

Watch the official teaser trailer below.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.