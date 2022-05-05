Rivers says Embiid has 'so many steps to go through' before playing Game 3 of Miami series

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — As of Thursday evening, chances looked pretty dim that Sixers star Joel Embiid would play Friday night in Game 3 against the Miami Heat, in the second round of the playoffs.

After a Game 2 loss of 119-103, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers gave an update on his MVP candidate, who is recovering from concussion symptoms and hoping to play through a right orbital fracture.

Asked about the level of optimism that Embiid will be ready for Game 3 , Rivers said, "I really don't know. Honestly, we talked [Tuesday.] We talked [Wednesday.] New generation FaceTime … but he looked good as far as talking, but he's got so many steps to go through. I don't think he's cleared any of them right now. So, we just have to wait and see."

TNT's Chris Haynes, the sideline reporter for the game's telecast, reported that Embiid previously was unable to look at his phone because the brightness caused him problems .

The Sixers lost Game 1 on Monday for a variety of reasons — including James Harden's ineffectiveness, turnovers and poor defensive rebounding, and Rivers’ decision to start veteran big man DeAndre Jordan in place of Embiid.

They improved upon the turnovers in Game 2, still struggled on the defensive glass, and Jordan continued to start, but played only 14 minutes. The Sixers were a dismal 8-for-30, while Miami was 14-for-29.

“You can put the game right there,” Rivers said.

Yet it's obvious they miss Embiid. He's their MVP candidate for a reason. The play of both teams is impossible to accurately assess with his absence.

"The one weakness [the Heat have] is size," Sixers icon and TNT commentator Charles Barkley said in "Inside The NBA." "[Miami big man] Bam Adebayo is a terrific player, but he's only [6'9''], and he got no chance against Joel. And that's the one thing that just really suck. We can't even get an example of how good the Heat are, even though we know they got a good team, because we can't exploit their one weakness. And that's the thing that sucks about this series."

Barkley said it's unfortunate Embiid — who Barkley believes should be MVP this season — is out because he doesn't believe they have a chance to beat Miami without him. After Wednesday's loss, the 76ers are 6-10 this season — including the playoffs — without Embiid.

"I'm for sure hopeful he comes back. I love Joel, but I do not think about Joel every single moment of my life. I'm just being honest with you," teammate Tobias Harris said, with a little bit of a respectful laugh. "But we are all hopeful that he comes back and can play, and we want him to be healthy because we know how good we are with him."